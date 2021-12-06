Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-11 03:22:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boyle; Casey; Larue; Lincoln; Marion; Mercer; Washington The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in central Kentucky Mercer County in central Kentucky Southeastern Larue County in central Kentucky Marion County in central Kentucky Southeastern Washington County in central Kentucky Boyle County in central Kentucky North central Casey County in central Kentucky * Until 400 AM EST. * At 322 AM EST, a tornado producing storm was located near Campbellsville, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic storm will be near Lebanon around 330 AM EST. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Danville. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BOYLE COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO