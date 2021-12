SCRANTON, Pa. — Stacey Shrive is wishing for a different type of Christmas gift this year. She lost both of her parents this year to COVID-19 complications. "My father, during the time when my mom was in the hospital with COVID, he got COVID. And then, the next day, she went on a ventilator. Eight days later, she died," said Shrive.

