INDIANAPOLIS — It's no secret pharmacies across the country are dealing with staff shortages. Many are being forced to reduce hours, causing longer lines. "They are having to work seven, 10, 12, 14 days in a row just to keep pharmacies open because there just isn't the staff to come in and relive them," said Dr. Veronica Vernon with the Indiana Pharmacist Association.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO