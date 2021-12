For a team as young and inexperienced as the Houston Rockets, a four-game winning streak is a pretty big deal. It’s an even bigger deal when it follows a 15-game losing streak. Houston has also managed to turn their biggest weakness (27th in Offensive RTG) into their biggest strength (9th in Offensive RTG over last four games). It’s anyone’s best guess how long it will last, but the Rockets are truly playing awesome basketball right now.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO