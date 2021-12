If someone asks you why you like comedic cinema, you’ll probably be inclined to answer simply: Because it feels good to laugh. And, yes, that’s true; but don’t lie to yourself. This is a safe space. Whether or not you’re cognizant of it, there’s more to the picture than that. Indeed, one of the main reasons that we all like comedy is because we like watching people make fools out of themselves. And when examining the medium’s genesis, this is totally unsurprising, as comedic cinema was more or less born from slapstick routines: Watching characters be put through the wringer. Although the popularity of slapstick has largely declined at the hand of a contemporary affinity for cringe-based humor popularized by the mid-2000s phenomenon of things like The Office and Borat, a good comedy featuring someone humiliating themselves has remained a cornerstone of the genre.

