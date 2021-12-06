You won’t find one city in Montana that doesn’t have some kind of Christmas celebration. Whether it’s the Christmas Stroll in Bozeman, Christmas at Billings’ Moss Mansion, or Missoula’s Little Red Truck European Christmas Vintage Market, you’ll find something to help you celebrate in style. But we also love it when our charming small towns get in on the action, hosting holiday events and spreading Christmas cheer. These are a few of our favorites.

1. Bigfork

2. Hamilton

3. Whitefish

4. Kalispell

5. Philipsburg

Bigfork is known as Montana's Christmas village. This storybook community sits on the northeast end of Flathead Lake. Every November, the Bigfork Elves decorate the village with lights and garland. A host of events and parades also happen between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.If you'll be in Hamilton during the holiday season, stopping by the famous Daly Mansion is an absolute must. The annual Holly Jolly Craft Fair kicks things off in early November, but you can stop by and see all the twinkling lights and Christmas trees anytime.Whitefish may be a tourist destination that attracts a lot of out-of-town guests, but locals happen to love it, too. The downtown area is always decked out in seasonal decor, spreading holiday cheer. The annual Christmas Stroll and tree lighting ceremony is also fantastic.Kalispell's Christmas revolves around the beautiful Conrad Mansion. The late Mrs. Conrad loved Christmas, and Christmas at the Conrad Mansion is a month-long affair that honors her favorite holiday.Philipsburg may be a popular summer destination, but you should see it during the holiday season. Their annual Yule Night takes place in early December, when Santa arrives at Gem Mountain and kicks off the annual parade. This picturesque place will make a Christmas fan out of anyone.

Do you have a favorite small-town Christmas tradition in Montana?

The post These 5 Small Towns In Montana Honor Christmas In The Most Magical Way appeared first on Only In Your State .