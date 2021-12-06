ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Firebomb thrown property in latest arson attack in Scottish town

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MoW4r_0dFXdvnI00

Another property has fallen victim to an arsonist in South Lanarkshire after a firebomb was thrown towards a building, with police now hunting a masked man in connection with the attack.

An item on fire was thrown towards a property in Strathaven’s Common Green at about 8.15pm on December 2, Police Scotland said on Monday.

Nobody was injured in the attack, the force said, and the small fire was extinguished.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34K85d_0dFXdvnI00

Officers have now launched an investigation, and are hunting for a man who was filmed on security cameras in the area around the time of the attack.

The man is described as being of slim build, wearing a grey hooded North Face jacket, a full face balaclava or similar, and dark trousers.

Detective Sergeant Graham McAdam said: “There were people in the area at the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything or anyone matching the description above to contact us.”

Police asked anyone it information about the arson attack to contact them on 101, quoting incident number of 3196 of December 2.

It is the latest case of arson in the town. In July, police launched an investigation after the home of a Scottish Conservative councillor was targeted.

Two cars were set on fire and the blaze spread to the Fortrose Gardens house, causing significant damage.

Firefighters put out the blaze and no-one was injured.

For that incident charity Crimestoppers Scotland has offered £3,000 for information about the fire-raiser.

It is understood no identified links between the two incidents have yet been found by detectives.

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Manchester property fire deemed arson as Ocean County investigators look for culprit

There is some mystery and intrigue as to who started the fire at a structure in Manchester last month and why they did it. We now know it was arson from a Wednesday announcement from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer who said that through an investigation alongside several law enforcement agencies, they determined the November 28 inferno was set intentionally.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
buckinghamshirelive.com

Police plea after Milton Keynes arson attack

Police in Milton Keynes are appealing for witnesses following an arson attack at an allotment. According to Thames Valley Police, sheds in an allotment next to Kemsley Crescent near Broughton were set alight and destroyed in the early hours of yesterday morning - at around 2.05am on December 4. Currently,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMZ-TV Online

2 charged with arson in fires at old Birchwood Resort property

POCONO TWP., Pa. - Two men have been hit with arson charges for allegedly starting the fire that destroyed an abandoned Poconos resort. Stephan Manickchand, 29, and Brian Latchman, 23, started two separate fires at the Birchwood Resort property in February 2021, police say. Court documents say cell phone pings...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Washington

Man Arrested in ‘Malicious Arson Attack' on Fox News Christmas Tree

A 49-year-old New York City man has been arrested for allegedly setting a huge Christmas tree outside the Fox News building in midtown Manhattan ablaze early Wednesday, causing a wild scene and endangering passersby, police said. Craig Tamanaha was taken into custody at the West 48th Street and Sixth Avenue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police Scotland#Police Sergeant#Scottish#Crimestoppers Scotland
The Independent

Man dies in incident involving firearms officers in Kensington

A man has died after sustaining gunshot wounds in an incident involving armed officers close to Kensington Palace.The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers near Marloes Road, west London at 3.04pm on Saturday.The force said the man was then seen to get into a vehicle and leave the area.At 3.19pm, armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate next to Kensington Gardens.UPDATE: We have issued a statement following an incident at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Watchdog launches probe after man shot dead in incident with armed police

A man has died after an incident involving armed police in Kensington The police watchdog is investigating what happened in west London on Saturday afternoon when the man died after he sustained gunshot wounds.The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen entering a bank and bookmakers near Marloes Road at 3.04pm.The force said the man was then seen getting into a vehicle and leaving the area.At 3.19pm, armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate next to Kensington Gardens.The Met said: “Shots were fired and a...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Family in tribute to ‘adored’ father killed in village attack

The family of a man found dead in a Monmouthshire village following a serious assault have paid tribute to him as an “amazing father, uncle, brother and son”.Police were called to Trellech, close to the town of Monmouth, at around 8.40pm on Saturday December 4 where a 56-year-old man had been found unconscious and unresponsive.The victim, later identified as Matthew Oubridge from Chepstow, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.In a statement released on Friday, his family said: “Matthew was an amazing father, uncle, brother and son, who was tragically taken away too soon.“He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over will be sentenced today. Alexander Layton, 34, was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside, in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man who attacked motorist armed with Stanley knife given new crime prevention order on top of jail sentence

A man has been jailed for six months and issued with a new knife crime prevention order after pleading guilty to possessing a knife, racially aggravated harassment, theft from a car and assault.Stephen Smith, 37, of no fixed address, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pled guilty to the charges after breaking in and stealing from a parked car in Walthamstow, London, in August.Smith punched the vehicle’s owner, who caught the crime on CCTV and tried to stop him, and was quickly arrested on suspicion of common assault and theft from a motor vehicle – during which he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police investigate unexplained death at Faslane

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man at a nuclear submarine base.Officers were called to the scene at HM Naval Base Clyde, known as Faslane at around 12.30pm on Thursday.A post-mortem examination will be carried out and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.Faslane is home to the UK’s nuclear submarines and the core of the submarine service.A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the exact cause of death which is currently being treated as unexplained.“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”A Royal Navy spokeswoman said: “We are aware of an incident and cannot comment further at this stage.” Read More Services sector reaches pre-pandemic levels despite GDP slowdownAvian flu found at third premises in ScotlandMcDonald’s opens a net zero carbon restaurant in UK
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man shot dead by police near Kensington Palace

A man has been shot dead by police who stopped a car in Kensington, London.Officers were responding to reports of a man with a gun entering a bank and a bookmakers near Marloes Road, Scotland Yard said.The suspect was then seen to enter a vehicle, which was stopped nearby at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate just before 3.20pm.“Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. Witnesses reported hearing three “loud bangs”.The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called to treat the man’s injuries, but he was pronounced dead at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for 18 years for attempting to murder Lottery-winning partner

A man who knifed his Lottery-winner partner seven times in the face when she tried to end their relationship has been jailed for 18 years. Stephen Gibbs, 45, attacked Emma Brown, his girlfriend of 11 years, at the home they shared in Lakeside, in Barry Wales on January 30 this year.
LOTTERY
KRDO News Channel 13

Canon City Police search for suspect who assaulted female jogger

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Canon City Police are searching for a suspect in a reported assault on the Riverwalk Trail, which is near John Griffin Regional Park, just east of South 9th Street in Canon City. According to officers, a female was jogging in the area Saturday morning around 8:15 a.m, when she was The post Canon City Police search for suspect who assaulted female jogger appeared first on KRDO.
CAÑON CITY, CO
The Independent

The Independent

374K+
Followers
142K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy