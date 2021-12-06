ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Schmear shortage imperils bagel breakfasts

By Paul Gerke, J. Scott Wilson
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRGIF_0dFXduuZ00

NEW YORK ( NewsNation Now ) — It’s like something out of a breakfast-based horror movie: Millions of bagels are toasted and ready for eating, but screams erupt from the bakery as it’s discovered that there is no cream cheese.

Cream cheese seems like the most basic of dairy items, always on hand at the grocery store and certainly available on your bagel. But the capricious supply chain gremlins have now struck at the beating heart of breakfast, cutting off the supply of the life-giving white schmear that makes an everything bagel into a proper breakfast and leaving lox lonely and lovelorn, without its traditional partner.

Canada tapping reserve maple syrup supply amid shortage

“Morning in America” breakfast correspondent Paul Gerke did some boots-on-the-ground work in New York City Monday morning, touring bagel shops to see if the shortage was a manufactured media hysteria, or if in fact there is a cream cheese shortage. He reported that several shops admitted to having trouble getting their hands on a steady schmear supply, but that no one would go on camera to discuss the problem.

The problem is with the cream cheese “starter,” the base that the different bagel conglomerates then customize into their own unique blends that set them apart from others. One longtime shop owner told Gerke that he’s never seen starter this hard to come by.

School meal programs in Tennessee feel effects of global supply chain struggles

The problem does not yet appear to be widely spread across the city yet, with only isolated pockets of dry bagels reported, but even a small localized shortage is enough to strike fear into the heart of even the most hardened Manhattan resident or Brooklynite. They might even have to resort to butter to moisten their morning munching, truly a fate worse than death for many.

STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
WATE

12 cozy gifts to order right now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. These cozy products make great gifts for yourself or someone else Looking for a cozy gift for yourself or someone else? While warm blankets and soft pajamas are great options, consider expanding your horizons into other products that cater to creature comforts. Cozy gifts help recipients […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bagels#Cream Cheese#Schmear#Dairy#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
WATE

7 best gifts for teens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for teens are best? Being a teenager is an exciting time, especially now with all the technology and devices designed to make the world open and accessible. That means it’s never been easier to find something that a teenager will enjoy. There are […]
KIDS
WATE

WATE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy