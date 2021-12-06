ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado State brings in Nevada head coach Jay Norvell

semoball.com
 5 days ago

Colorado State has hired Nevada head coach Jay Norvell to lead the Rams. Colorado State hired the first Black head football coach in program history Monday, bringing in Nevada's Jay Norvell to take over for Steve Addazio. Norvell is coming off a season in which he guided the Wolf...

www.semoball.com

Brush News Tribune

New CSU Rams coach Jay Norvell makes introduction: “Today is a great day to be a Ram”

FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell was overcome with emotion at the podium near the end of his introduction as Colorado State’s next head football coach. A 58-year-old husband to his wife, Kim, and proud father to his son, Jaden, paused to reflect on his family’s future at a Tuesday news conference. Norvell briefly wiped tears from his eyes during a 15-minute speech before a standing-room-only crowd inside the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Jay Norvell Says He Has ‘Great Respect’ For CSU Rams History After After Being Named Head Coach

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Jay Norvell was named head coach for CSU football Monday after five years at Nevada, replacing Steve Addazio on the sidelines. Norvell becomes the 24th head coach in Rams football history. (credit: CBS) It’s pretty rare that you would see a coach make a move within the same conference. CBS4 asked Norvell why he decided to make the move within the Mountain West Conference to take over the Rams program. “I just had great respect for the history of Colorado State University, the great support of football and the facilities, and the great support they give for their football program, I think, is just second to none,” Norvell told CBS4. “I’m so excited to be a part of that.” Norvell expressed his immediate enthusiasm to set the tone with his new team and work toward the ultimate goal of winning a conference championship. “The highlight of my day was speaking to the team,” Norvell said. “I think this is a team that lost a lot of close games, and really winning is about learning to deal with adversity and really focusing on the details.  And we’re going to work on that immediately.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
mwcconnection.com

BREAKING: Nevada officially names Ken Wilson as next head coach

After previously spending over two decades with the program (1989-2012) as a coach and athletic administrator, the Nevada Wolf Pack football team has officially hired Ken Wilson as their next head coach, the program officially announced Friday. Wilson will hold his introductory press conference for members of the media and...
NEVADA STATE
nevadasportsnet.com

Jay Norvell will go from Mountain West's lowest-paid coach to its highest

With his move from Nevada to Colorado State, Jay Norvell will go from the Mountain West's lowest-paid coach to its highest-paid coach. While the Rams have not released his contract just yet, Brett McMurphy reported Monday night Norvell was getting a five-year, $9 million contract. These deals typically have annual escalators, but that averages to $1.8 million per season, which would top the MW by a healthy margin. Here is what each head football coach in the conference made last season, with Norvell's projected 2022 salary included.
COLORADO STATE
Tomahawk Nation

FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks season-ending loss to UF

Florida State football’s season came to a close on Saturday evening with a 24-21 loss to the Florida Gators. The Gators opened up a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter after two third quarter turnovers by the Seminoles. FSU fought back to make it a three-point game, but it was too little, too late. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke to the media after the game to discuss what went wrong and what the outlook is for the program. Here’s some of what he had to say:
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

REPORT: Nevada closing in on Ken Wilson to be head coach

Another member of Oregon's football staff has been hired elsewhere. According to a report by Football Scoop, linebackers coach Ken Wilson has been tabbed to be the next head coach at Nevada, the publication said citing sources. Per the report, Wilson and the brass at Nevada settled on a deal...
NEVADA STATE

