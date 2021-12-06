Spartanburg to close roads for ‘A Dickens of a Christmas’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Dickens of a Christmas will take place in Spartanburg Tuesday evening.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Spartanburg.

City officials said the footprint of the 27th annual Victorian holiday festival has expanded this year to make room for the thousands of people expected to attend.

The following downtown streets will close on Tuesday, Dec. 7:

Main Street from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street (3 am)

East Broad Street from Daniel Morgan to Converse (3 am)

Liberty Street from Broad Street to Kennedy Street (3 am)

Magnolia Street from Parking Garage to Main Street (3 am)

Church Steet from St. John Street to Kennedy Street (12 noon)

