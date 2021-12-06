ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg to close roads for ‘A Dickens of a Christmas’

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LVaaY_0dFXdgnd00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Dickens of a Christmas will take place in Spartanburg Tuesday evening.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Spartanburg.

City officials said the footprint of the 27th annual Victorian holiday festival has expanded this year to make room for the thousands of people expected to attend.

The following downtown streets will close on Tuesday, Dec. 7:

  • Main Street from Daniel Morgan Avenue to Converse Street (3 am)
  • East Broad Street from Daniel Morgan to Converse (3 am)
  • Liberty Street from Broad Street to Kennedy Street (3 am)
  • Magnolia Street from Parking Garage to Main Street (3 am)
  • Church Steet from St. John Street to Kennedy Street (12 noon)
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Upstate responds to fatal tornadoes throughout the Midwest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- While the Midwest is dealing is the aftermath of the tornadoes, organizations here at home are stepping up to help people impacted and to make sure people are prepared for severe weather. Multiple tornados touched down in the Midwest overnight, bringing death and devastation. In Kentucky alone, the governor says there are […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Converse, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
WSPA 7News

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Aiken Co.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcemnt Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Aiken County. According to SLED, the incident happened on Dec. 9 and involved the North Augusta Department of Public Safety. Officers said they were responding to a call for suspicious activity in the area. The suspect, Thomas Michael […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy