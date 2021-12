San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. McDermott is dealing with a sore right knee, which has cost him the last few games. However, it seems as though he'll have a chance to suit up to kick off the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the net 24 hours. Should McDermott return, that would likely send Keita Bates-Diop back to a bench role.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO