MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Racial Justice Network demands a statewide ban a on high-speed chases by law enforcement following the deaths of multiple teens in recent months. The grassroots organization released a statement on Saturday calling for Gov. Tim Walz, Mayor Jacob Frey, Robbinsdale Mayor Bill Blonigan and other elected officials to demand an end to high-speed police chases in Minnesota and police accountability, said the release. On Thursday, two teenagers were killed and three injured as a result of a police pursuit that ended in a crash in northeast Minneapolis. “Multiple young lives have been unnecessarily taken this year due to high-speed...

