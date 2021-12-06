Marlon Humphrey out for season with torn pec

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The hits keeping coming for the Baltimore Ravens, who likely lost All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the rest of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL.com Insider Ian Rapoport was first to the report the news, saying Humphrey suffered what’s believed to be a season-ending should injury, which marks the latest setback for Baltimore’s injury-afflicted defense. #Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021 Citing sources, Rapoport said it’s suspected that...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO