NFL

Marlon Humphrey out for season with torn pec

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens wanted to wait for Monday’s MRI to confirm cornerback Marlon Humphrey‘s injury and the severity. They now know. Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced Humphrey will miss...

NBC Sports

Marlon Humphrey, Odafe Oweh, Patrick Queen questionable for Ravens

There are a lot of question marks on the Ravens defense heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey missed his second straight day of practice on Friday with an illness and he has been listed as questionable to play this weekend. Humphrey has not missed a game yet this season.
NFL
Boston Globe

Marlon Humphrey the latest big loss to befall reeling Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens came within inches of creating some much-needed breathing room in the AFC North. Instead, they fell short in an agonizing loss to a division rival, and now coach John Harbaugh’s team has yet another major injury concern. Harbaugh announced Monday cornerback Marlon Humphrey is out for the...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Marlon Humphrey Active, Nick Boyle Inactive vs. Steelers

The Ravens will have their top cornerbacks available to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, but tight end Nick Boyle won't be in the lineup. Marlon Humphrey (illness) and Anthony Averett (shoulder/ankle) are active for Sunday's game, along with Tavon Young (illness) and Jimmy Smith (ankle). All four had been listed as questionable, and only Averett practiced Friday, making the Ravens' health at cornerback a major concern before the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pec#American Football#Steelers#Acl
NBC Sports

Marlon Humphrey’s specific injury won’t be known until MRI

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey reportedly is believed to have a season-ending shoulder injury. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that may indeed be the case, but it all hinges on an upcoming MRI. Per the source, Humphrey’s specific injury could be one of several different things. The Ravens...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Ravens’ Humphrey Likely Out For Season After Injury Against Steelers, Reports Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The hits keeping coming for the Baltimore Ravens, who likely lost All Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey for the rest of the season in Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL.com Insider Ian Rapoport was first to the report the news, saying Humphrey suffered what’s believed to be a season-ending should injury, which marks the latest setback for Baltimore’s injury-afflicted defense. #Ravens star CB Marlon Humphrey is suspected to be out for the season with a shoulder injury, per sources. A significant blow to Baltimore’s defense. Another one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 6, 2021 Citing sources, Rapoport said it’s suspected that...
NFL
FanSided

5 free agents the Ravens could sign to replace Marlon Humphrey

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt perhaps their most serious injury blow of what has been a downright miserable season when it was revealed that star cornerback Marlon Humphrey would miss the rest of the season. Humphrey suffered a torn pectoral muscle late in the Ravens’ Week 13 loss to the...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 14 game in Cleveland?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 13 game between the Ravens (8-4) and Cleveland Browns (6-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Browns 20, Ravens 17: Not a lot separated these teams two weeks ago, but Cleveland’s time off could be the difference here. The Browns’ running attack, held in check in Baltimore, should get help from ...
NFL
NESN

Marlon Humphrey Injury: Could Ravens Cornerback’s Status Impact Patriots?

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared Sunday that All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered an injury during Baltimore’s Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Harbaugh did not disclose exactly what the injury was, but shared the team will get an MRI. Harbaugh added: “It could be a while for Marlon.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported soon after Humphrey could be out for the season due to a shoulder injury.
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Cornerbacks Embark on Life Without Marlon Humphrey

Injuries have dealt the Ravens a difficult hand at cornerback, but there are no plans to fold. "Time's too short to have an emotional hangover," Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. "Everybody's got problems in this league." Losing Marlon Humphrey for the season in Pittsburgh was the latest blow to a...
NFL
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Marlon Humphrey hurt in Ravens’ 1-point loss

Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led Pittsburgh with nine tackles and intercepted a pass in the Steelers’ 20-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But it was another former Alabama All-American in the opposing secondary that had a strategic impact on the waning seconds of the game. · AUBURN NFL...
NFL
NESN

Patriots’ Matthew Judon Shows Support For Injured Marlon Humphrey

The Baltimore Ravens were dealt another brutal blow Sunday. John Harbaugh’s team added to its injury total when Marlon Humphrey went down during the Ravens’ narrow road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Humphrey’s shoulder injury is believed to be season-ending. Humphrey took to Twitter...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens promote practice squad offensive tackle, cornerback for game vs. Cleveland Browns

The Ravens on Saturday activated offensive tackle David Sharpe and cornerback Robert Jackson from the practice squad ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Sharpe, 26, who played nine snaps in a Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, was called up to provide depth along the offensive line. Starting right tackle Patrick Mekari was ruled out of Sunday’s game with a hand injury ...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
NBC Sports

Ja’Wuan James begins practicing with Ravens

Veteran tackle Ja'Wuan James signed with the Ravens in June despite a torn Achilles that made it uncertain that he’d be able to play at all this year and it looks like he might have a chance to make it back to action. The Ravens designated James for return...
