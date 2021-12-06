3 takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s 67-61 loss to Northwestern

Maryland interim coach Danny Manning looks up at the scoreboard in the final minute as Northwestern's lead widens on Sunday in College Park. Amy Davis/Amy Davis

Maryland men’s basketball kicked off the post-Mark Turgeon era with an unsatisfying 67-61 loss to Northwestern on Sunday afternoon.

From the Wildcats’ locking down the paint to sophomore guard Marcus Dockery seeing extended playing time, here are three takeaways from the Terps’ Big Ten Conference opener at the Xfinity Center.

Northwestern’s interior defense dominated.

The Terps were only able to score 12 points in the paint on the afternoon. Maryland junior forward Qudus Wahab and freshman Julian Reese struggled to score inside, combining to shoot 2-for-11 from the floor.

After Wildcats coach Chris Collins watched Wahab score 18 points against Virginia Tech, he wanted his team to prevent the Georgetown transfer from having space to work with down low. Northwestern constantly double-teamed him, forcing him out of rhythm.

“He can be hard to deal with,” Collins said. “We tried to just kind of swarm him. I thought our big guys fought him in the posts. They made it hard for him to get catches.”

Maryland shot 19.4% from inside the arc.

It’s time for the Terps to take a hard look at why they can’t make shots.

After shooting 1-for-13 from the 3-point line against Virginia Tech, the Terps generated most of their offense against Northwestern from outside, shooting 10-for-23 from deep.

However, the Terps shot a dreadful 7-for-36 (19.4%) from 2-point range and finished the game shooting 28.8% from the floor.

They were missing open jump shots and layups, and graduate transfer Fatts Russell took too many contested attempts. Junior forward Donta Scott and senior guard Eric Ayala combined to shoot 4-for-23 from the floor.

Junior guard Hakim Hart (18 points on 7-for-10 shooting) may have saved the Terps from looking even worse on offense, but even he slowed down the stretch.

Sophomore guard Marcus Dockery sees extended playing time.

One of the few things that had Maryland cheering during the afternoon was sophomore Marcus Dockery. After sophomore guard Ian Martinez left the game with a head injury, Dockery got some playing time — and the fans were happy.

Before Sunday, Dockery only played in the season opener against Quinnipiac, when he logged in three minutes. In the loss to Northwestern, Dockery scored two points in nine minutes.

“I was here with [Dockery] during his freshman year,” interim coach Danny Manning said. “But by all accounts from everyone on our staff, he’s worked hard to improve. He put himself in a situation where we thought he’d been practicing well. With Ian going down, those minutes got extended a little bit. He gave us a good nine minutes from not playing to being out there.”

Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational

MARYLAND VS. NO. 20 FLORIDA

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 105.7 FM