Woman arrested in incident that injured 4 juveniles who were’clipped’ by car

By Greg Haas
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Saturday and now faces charges in a Friday incident that left four juveniles with minor injuries after they were “clipped” by a car in the south valley.

Jaquitta Madison faces six counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.

Madison is in custody in the Clark County Detention Center, awaiting a Tuesday court appearance.

Police say the juveniles were injured as Madison left the scene of a fight on Friday near the intersection of Jack Leavitt Street and E. Le Baron Avenue, not far from the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

The incident is under investigation.

Maria A Speed
5d ago

No she was not trying to get away, she drive all through that parking lot clipping and hitting kids. I have worked with a lot of kids, especially ones that have high risk behaviors and aggression, I seldom encountered or encounter violence in these situations, with these kids. There is no acceptable reason for her to be reckless like that!

playchess
5d ago

The car is a deadly weapon, but not when Ruggs hits and kills a innocent driver, how come?, he was drunk, and gets treated with benefits.

