Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Halves on Mediocre Trial Data

As the labor shortage issues are expected to continue, companies offering solutions in this space should witness high demand for their services, particularly in the holiday season. Staffing service providers TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) should benefit from the rising demand for workers and payroll processing. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration, employee benefits programs, workers compensation insurance and claims management, and employment and benefits law compliance. On the other hand, Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services, and Professional Employer Organization.

5 DAYS AGO