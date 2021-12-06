ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ørsted: Go Against The Wind And Buy This Dip

By Giesbers Investment Strategy
 5 days ago
Danish wind energy giant Ørsted has had a mixed quarter with lower wind speeds adversely impacting the company's results. Danish energy company Ørsted (OTCPK:DNNGY) has been a lousy investment during the last year, with its shares dropping about 40% in value. The company released its interim report about a month ago...

