ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

Councilors provide update on the town of Manlius comprehensive plan

By David Tyler
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YufKh_0dFXcg3600
Town of Manlius Councilors Sara Bollinger and Heather Waters are co-chairs of the town's comprehensive planning committee.

TOWN OF MANLIUS – We write with an update to our last column, where we introduced our Comprehensive Plan initiative and urged people to begin tuning in. The finalized plan will define the community’s vision, establish goals and policies and set a framework for future public and private investments. Now is another critical time to lend your ideas and feedback as we continue to collect information and seek to understand where our town is and in what directions we seek to head.

We have been honored to have the participation of our colleagues in town hall, as well as from from consultant partners, Barton & Loguidice, and our volunteer Steering Committee: Joe Lupia (town of Manlius Planning Board), Nicole Potocki (Chittenango and small business), Kay Gallery (ESM School District liaison), Donald Gates (Manlius), Rick Hall, (village of Fayetteville liaison), Bobby Schepp (town of Manlius employee and village of Minoa Trustee), Marissa Mims (F-M School District liaison), Paul Bern (Manlius), Paul Whorrall (village of Manlius Mayor), Karrie Catalino (Fayetteville), Leah Kraus, (Fayetteville Free Library), Casey Koehle (Landry Farms, Kirkville), and Bill Kirchoff (Minoa and NextDoor.com ambassador).

In August, B&L shared with us a “SWOT” summary of the 547 responses we received to the initial comprehensive survey they conducted in June:

S – Our “strengths”: educational and recreational resources; small, safe community feel; town history; quality of public and private services.

W – Our “weaknesses”: lack of a downtown; monotony of existing businesses; slow redevelopment; little diversity in housing.

O – Our “opportunities”: increase diversity of housing and businesses; improve walkability; attract young adults; greater coordination between town and villages.

T – Our “threats”: increasing tax burden, lack of planning, NIMBY-ism (“not in my backyard”); climate change.

In September and October, the Steering Committee, B&L, and Community Focus Group Facilitators led conversations on affordable housing (including outreach to folks who rent housing in our community), historical preservation, environmental sustainability, farming, parents and caregivers, seniors in Fayetteville (sessions with seniors in Manlius and Minoa are forthcoming), and youth workshops at ES-M and F-M high schools.

Our hearty thanks to the community facilitators: William Nicholson, Casey Cleary-Hammarstedt, Pamela Bender, Malcolm Bender, Alice Massa, Erin Trojan, Kate de la Garza, Marisa de la Garza, Holly Greenberg, and Dominique Barr.

In November, the Steering Committee identified additional areas to gather more knowledge. We have proposed study groups on the proposed quarry and stormwater management. These groups will meet four to six times and invite experts to address various questions pertaining to the issues.

Additional Focus Groups will be held on sidewalks as well as future technology, such as broadband and infrastructure accounting for drones/driverless vehicles.

Like the video listening sessions we produced last year on Our History, Our Economy, and Our Environment, we will produce two additional sessions: the Old Erie Canal Working Group, and our indigenous heritage (ideally with the Skä•noñh–Great Law of Peace Center).

Do you have additional topics and ideas not mentioned here? Will you help us make this process the most representative of our community as it can be? Please visit https://bit.ly/ManliusCompPlan_EB for our timeline, project information, idea boards and two-minute surveys, as well as to sign up to receive alerts about future meetings. Our goal is to increase the number of active and regular participants in Comprehensive Planning from a few hundred to (at least!) a few thousand people. Your input matters – our final recommendations will not be presented to the town board until summer 2022.

Editor’s note: Town of Manlius Councilors Sara Bollinger and Heather Waters are co-chairs of the town’s comprehensive planning committee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Village Landing – 40th birthday

SKANEATELES — As far back as 1977, there was concern about available village located housing for seniors, and those of limited or fixed incomes. A letter to the village planning board stated a number of senior citizens were forced to move from the Village and Town of Skaneateles because they could no longer afford to maintain their homes or apartments be reason of advanced age or low incomes or both. January 9, 1978, Mayor Carl Fisher, appointed five members to the newly formed Skaneateles Housing Authority. Village Trustee Francis Sheehan became the village’s representative on the authority and would serve as chairman. The Housing Authority would be responsible for carrying through on the village board’s proposal to construct a 48-unit complex for area senior citizens. The Housing Authority would operate the complex.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

WG student named delegate to youth leadership program

West Genesee High School junior Hailey Hann has been named a Syracuse delegate to the Angelo Del Toro Puerto Rican Hispanic Youth Leadership Institute (PRHYLI). This program promotes the involvement of Hispanic/Latino students in public policy issues by learning about the legislative process. These experiences as a participant in the institute will help delegates to ask many more questions in dialogue and encourage them to seek many more answers in discussion.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Future World Changers announced for month of November

ELBRIDGE — Three Jordan-Elbridge Middle School students are being recognized as Future World Changers. Each month, teachers nominate students for reasons such as excelling in class or making significant progress and growth. The students nominated exhibit qualities of a lifelong learner, such as having determination, being compassionate, and demonstrating curiosity.
ELBRIDGE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

At the heart of the community

Mention the Cazenovia Public Library and two names probably come to mind. Hen. . . the mummy: and Betsy Kennedy. . . the library’s longtime Director. But not necessarily in that order. On March 4, 2022, after 42 years at the library, Kennedy will be passing the baton to a...
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
Manlius, NY
Government
City
Kirkville, NY
Fayetteville, NY
Government
City
Fayetteville, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse’s history as ‘Candle City USA’

SYRACUSE — The Christmas season is enriched by candles. When entering Syracuse on Route 81 from the north, just before you reach Onondaga Lake, you will see a 100-foot chimney to your right (to the west) with a candle painted on it. This is the site of the long-closed Will and Baumer Candle Company. During […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

CNY STEM Scholarship Program opens 2022 application process

CENTRAL NEW YORK — Partners for Education & Business, Inc. (PEB) has announced a record year for local employer-sponsored scholarships. Regional high school students can now apply for four-year college scholarships in architecture, computer science, nursing, or engineering (specifically automation, chemical, electrical, mechanical, or process engineering). The CNY STEM Scholarship...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Student turns watercolors into thriving card business

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles fifth-grade student Dawson Lynn is making a difference in the Skaneateles community with her artistic talent and dedication to her watercolor card company, Cosette’s Cards. You may have seen some of her cards on display at local businesses who have purchased them, but it’s not...
SKANEATELES, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Hall
Person
Paul Bern
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia College Fashion Studies Program hosts fundraiser

CAZENOVIA — On Dec. 3, the Cazenovia College Fashion Studies Program presented a “Sew-on Patch Party” fundraiser at The Key Consignment Shop. Community members were invited to bring their old garments to the shop, choose from a variety of patches to purchase, and then watch the fashion students sew the patches on to create new looks. DIY patch kits were also available for purchase.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount library announces December programs

The Fairmount Community Library, located at 406 Chapel Drive in Syracuse is getting ready for the holiday season! During the month of December we are offering innovative, educational programs and special holiday programming for patrons of all ages. To register for library programs, please visit the library website at www.fairmountlibrary.org. Please note, because of the COVID virus all programs require registration and space is limited.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Garbage fire extinguished in DeWitt

DEWITT – Local crews were able to keep a garbage fire from spreading earlier today in DeWitt. The blaze began on the back of a front-loading Syracuse Haulers garbage truck, which then dumped the still-burning trash onto the slightly snow-covered pavement before being pulled away. That quick maneuver, East Syracuse Fire Chief Chris Shields said, […]
DEWITT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Our Town#Economy#On The Town#Comprehensive Plan#Barton Loguidice#Steering Committee#Manlius Planning Board#Esm School District#Minoa Trustee#B L#Swot
Eagle Newspapers

CazCares Thanks Community as Holiday Programs Begin

CAZENOVIA — On Saturday, November 20, CazCares volunteers distributed turkeys and the ingredients for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner to 155 families, representing the first-ever Thanksgiving basket give-away in the organization’s 39-year history. This food basket was provided in memory of Ellen Romagnoli, a long time CazCares volunteer and board member who passed away this year. Her spirit of giving was honored by donations to CazCares from many of her family and friends.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Lorenzo ‘Dark Aisle’ decorated and illuminated for the holiday season

CAZENOVIA — This year, Lorenzo State Historic Site will once again move its annual holiday celebration outside to the mansion’s grounds. Traditionally, Lorenzo closes out each year with the Friends of Lorenzo (FOL) Member-Guest Christmas Preview Party, along with holiday tours of the decorated mansion, featuring seasonal refreshments, live music, and sleigh rides.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Tillie’s Touch seeks sponsors for Holiday Wish event

VILLAGE OF MINOA – Tillie’s Touch looks to once again make the festive season a touch brighter by checking off the holiday wish lists of local youth. For the 10th consecutive year, the Syracuse-based charitable organization is hosting its Holiday Wish event, an effort to connect children in the Central New York area with sponsors willing to secure desired gifts for their young sponsees.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles Rotarians work for those in need

SKANEATELES — There is a silver lining in the news that the Skaneateles Rotary Club has canceled its festive annual holiday fundraiser out of caution for the second year in a row. The silver lining is that a virtual fundraiser seems to allow more participation when it comes to helping...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Town of DeWitt discusses deer management program

TOWN OF DEWITT – The DeWitt Town Board took a series of actions at its Nov. 22 meeting in order to insert its 2022 deer management program. Now entering its fifth consecutive year, the municipality’s culling program is part of a combined effort with the City of Syracuse, the Town of Manlius and the Village of Fayetteville to reduce and control the deer population in the area safely and productively through the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount library welcomes local author

The Fairmount Community Library located at 406 Chapel Drive will welcome local children’s author, Irene Ricciardello on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Ricciardello will read from her children’s book, “Pia the Pine Tree,” a special holiday story about family and inclusion. “Pia the Pine Tree” is finally big enough...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Eagle Newspapers

Fayetteville Free Library December programs

Support local authors this holiday season! Meet local authors and purchase signed copies of their books – perfect to use as holiday presents!. Join us in welcoming A Harmony of Harps for an afternoon performance in our Emma Beard Reading Room. This local harp ensemble will perform holiday classics in a 45 minute program.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
990
Followers
1K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy