Jake Fromm possibly making first NFL start: NY Giants fans react

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was drafted by Buffalo but was signed last week by the New York Giants off the Bills’ practice squad.

Fromm was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and has never thrown a regular-season pass. But due to injuries to the Giants quarterbacks, Fromm may be about to make his first career start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A little background on what’s going on in the Giants’ quarterback room via BillsWire:

Fromm originally was added because starter Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury and that left only Mike Glennon on the Giants’ 53-man roster (aside from practice squad QB Brian Lewerke, who went undrafted in 2020). Glennon, who started against the Miami Dolphins in a loss on Sunday, is in the concussion protocol. Glennon must have suffered the injury late in the contest as he did not miss any playing time, per Giants Wire.

