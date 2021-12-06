ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Fromm possibly making first NFL start: NY Giants fans react

By Joe Vitale
 2 days ago
Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was drafted by Buffalo but was signed last week by the New York Giants off the Bills’ practice squad.

Fromm was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and has never thrown a regular-season pass. But due to injuries to the Giants quarterbacks, Fromm may be about to make his first career start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A little background on what’s going on in the Giants’ quarterback room via BillsWire:

Fromm originally was added because starter Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury and that left only Mike Glennon on the Giants’ 53-man roster (aside from practice squad QB Brian Lewerke, who went undrafted in 2020).

Glennon, who started against the Miami Dolphins in a loss on Sunday, is in the concussion protocol. Glennon must have suffered the injury late in the contest as he did not miss any playing time, per Giants Wire.

Here are some Twitter reactions from fans of the New York Giants:

elitesportsny.com

Giants activate Logan Ryan off COVID list, sign QB Jake Fromm (Reports)

The veteran safety returns to the team after missing two straight games. Logan Ryan is back with the Giants. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reports the team has activated the safety off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Due to positive tests for the lingering virus, Ryan missed two straight games (against the Buccaneers and Eagles).
abc17news.com

With Daniel Jones iffy, Giants grab QB Jake Fromm from Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants gave an indication of their concern about starting quarterback Daniel Jones by signing quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. The team announced the move Wednesday. A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday night Jones has a neck injury and his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins was uncertain. The Giants had Tuesday off and coach Joe Judge is expected to meet with the media Wednesday before practice. If Jones cannot play, veteran Mike Glennon will start for New York.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants sign former Georgia QB Jake Fromm

The New York Giants have signed former Buffalo Bills practice squad quarterback Jake Fromm to their active roster. Fromm is anticipated to serve as the backup for the Giants. Jake Fromm joins some of his former Georgia Bulldog teammates like Andrew Thomas, Tae Crowder, and Azeez Ojulari in New York.
sportstalkline.com

Jake Fromm on Suiting Up Sunday: 'It's a dream come true' | New York Giants

Quarterback Jake Fromm speaks to the media Friday about suiting up for the Giants this Sunday in Miami. Subscribe to the Giants YT Channel: https://bit.ly/3dcF4jo. For More Giants NFL Action: https://bit.ly/3fyb8QO. #NYGiants #TogetherBlue #NFL #Giants. For more Giants action: https://www.giants.com/. Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newyorkgiants/. Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nygiants/
ourcommunitynow.com

Jake Fromm says New York Giants signing has 'been a little crazy'

The New York Giants are going to have a bit of a different look at quarterback this weekend, as starterDaniel Jones is out with an injury. While Mike Glennon is set to start the game, Jake Fromm was recently signed by the Giants and will be ready to play.
Jake Fromm is real Giants curiosity as Mike Glennon seeks win in Miami

Jake Fromm has never played in an NFL game. The second-year quarterback out of Georgia was fourth on the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart before signing with the Giants on Tuesday. Why did he leave a Super Bowl contender in Week 13 of the 2021 season? The only explanation is that...
Giants’ Daniel Jones unlikely to play vs. Chargers due to neck injury, Jake Fromm could start, per report

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones missed Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins due to a neck injury, and it reportedly won’t be the only contest he misses. On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jones is unlikely to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers after visits with doctors and specialists. It’s unknown how much more time he will miss, but the Giants are reportedly hopeful about his situation.
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
Bradenton Herald

Giants give Fromm most of snaps in Arizona workout

Recently signed quarterback Jake Fromm took most of the snaps for the New York Giants on Wednesday as the team practiced at the University of Arizona for Sunday's game in Los Angeles against the Chargers. Giants coach Joe Judge said starting quarterback Daniel Jones was seen by a neck specialist...
Trentonian

Giants preparing No. 3 quarterback Jake Fromm for emergency start against Chargers

The Giants find themselves in the most unlikely of circumstances within their quarterback room this week. Daniel Jones has a strained neck, Mike Glennon is in concussion protocol and Jake Fromm, who was on the Bills’ practice squad two weeks ago, is currently in line to start next Sunday at the Chargers in Los Angeles.
elitesportsny.com

Could it (temporarily) be Jake Fromm time in East Rutherford?

Both Daniel Jones and Mike Glennon are dealing with injuries. The Giants‘ quarterback situation isn’t ideal at the moment. Primary starter Daniel Jones missed Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins due to a neck strain. He suffered the injury in the Week 12 win over Philly and was a limited participant in practice last week but ultimately wasn’t cleared for contact.
New York Post

Giants’ Jake Fromm in line to start with Mike Glennon in concussion protocol

The Giants could be down to a third-string quarterback taking instructions from a second-string coordinator and a second-string position coach. That’s the reality of a messy multilayered situation headlined by the structural damage to Daniel Jones’ neck that makes him unlikely to play for the second straight game Sunday against the Chargers, according to sources. Jones saw doctors Monday and will not be cleared for contact until the healing process is complete, which thrusts Jake Fromm into the spotlight.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

