6 highest-graded Raiders from Week 13 vs. Washington

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Raiders failed to get a win in Week 13, but there were a handful of players that had solid performances against Washington.

Here are the six highest-graded players for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 13, according to Pro Football Focus:

WR Hunter Renfrow – 80.7

Renfrow had another big game for the Raiders, catching nine passes for 102 yards. It’s the second-straight game in which he has totaled at least 100 yards. Renrow has quickly become Derek Carr’s favorite receiver with Darren Waller out of the lineup.

QB Derek Carr – 76.3

Carr did not throw a touchdown in this game, but he gave the team a chance to win with back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t his best performance of the year, but he was solid.

RT Brandon Parker – 75.5

Parker had one of his best games of the season, allowing just one pressure on 45 pass-block snaps. He did surrender a sack, but he was pretty good the rest of the day as a pass blocker.

LT Kolton Miller – 73.5

Miller did not allow a pressure on Sunday. That is the second time this season he has not allowed a pressure. He was not as good in the run game and that is why his grade is a bit lower than usual. Still, it was an impressive outing by Miller.

CB Casey Hayward Jr – 72.1

Hayward allowed just six yards in coverage on Sunday as he continues to be one of the most reliable and consistent defensive backs in the NFL.

SS Johnathan Abram – 71.3

Abram played his best game of the season on Sunday, allowing just five total yards in coverage. He also made a number of key stops in the run game.

(minimum 10 snaps to qualify)

