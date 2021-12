This time of year my wife and I always have to set rules when it comes to packages being delivered to the house. For example, if there’s a package out front with my wife’s name on it and I bring it in, I have to place it in our designated area and I can’t shake it or look where it came from, and I’m certainly not allowed to ask any questions. Same goes for her if she brings a package in with my name on it. One Amazon driver found himself part of a wife’s little secret. As he approached the doorstep he saw a sign on the welcome mat that said, “Hide packages from husband.” As soon as he hid it the husband opened the door, asking if the man was delivering a package. The driver went right into the best response EVER. Watch it below!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO