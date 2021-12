The older I get, the more my tummy hates cheese, dairy, and eggs. Gone are the days where I would eat a bowl of Reeses Puffs cereal and 2% milk for breakfast. Hello, oat milk, dairy pills, and uncomfortable gas pains from who knows what. It sucks and I usually don't complain. But substitutes aren't the real thing. Dairy-free ice cream doesn't have the same rich and creamy mouthfeel as ice cream made with gobs of cream. And don't even get me started on dairy-free eggnog. Sure, the coconut milk substitute is okay, but it's not the same as traditional eggnog. Thankfully I found out about lactose-free eggnog, which to me, is the Christmas miracle my tummy has been anxiously waiting for.

