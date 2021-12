Sharing stories is always an excellent way to pass the time and with the 'Best Story Wins' game, storytelling is turned into a competitive game. DSS Games’ Best Story Wins is a game where players must pick a prompt card and answer it with their own story. The player with the most impressive and (as the game suggests) best story wins that round. The first player to win five cards wins the game.

