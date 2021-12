Developments for the RISC-V ISA seem to be advancing at an ever increasing rate by the year, as SiFIve is now striding to transform the architecture into a high-quality alternative to x86 and ARM. This year, SiFive launched its first PC-oriented RISC-V platform and, with the Linux support approaching full stability on many RISC-V chipsets like the latest RV64 packages from Alpine and other single board producers, we now see plans to push RISC-V adoption on Android-based smartphones.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO