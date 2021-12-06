ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailer for Shawn Ashmore-starring fright film “THE FREE FALL” has landed

rue-morgue.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManipulation becomes horrifying in the movie releasing next month. THE FREE FALL comes to select theaters and VOD January 14 from Gravitas Ventures. Adam Stilwell (THE TRIANGLE) directed from a script by Kent Harper (SURVEILLANCE), and the cast is headed...

rue-morgue.com

First Showing

New US Trailer for Horror 'Achoura' About a Scary Moroccan Legend

"He feeds on children." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a French-Moroccan horror film titled Achoura, finally getting a release in the US this December after originally premiering in 2018. Following raves at Cinepocalypse, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and other fests, the US gets to now witness the terrifying tale of a Moroccan legend. Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them surfaces after twenty years, forcing them to deal with a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend. They will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature from folk lore. "It is sociologically proven that fantasy and horror cinema has always enjoyed a renewed interest from audiences and critics in times of social and economic turmoil," the director explains. Achoura stars Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi, Iván González, Moussa Maaskri, & Mohamed Choubi. It's always cool to see the supernatural forces that haunt other cultures.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

EPIX RELEASES FIRST FULL-LENGTH TRAILER FOR HORROR SERIES ‘FROM’

EPIX® has released the first full-length trailer for their contemporary sci-fi horror series, From, premiering on February 20, 2022. Created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost), From features a stellar ensemble cast led by Harold Perrineau (Lost). The series unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.
TV SERIES
FanBolt.Com

‘Dune: Part Two’ Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and News

If you haven’t already seen Dune: Part 1, you’ve at least heard about the epic-sci-fi film that left us all wondering when we were going to get news on the Dune: Part 2 release date. For those of you not familiar with Dune‘s history, it’s based on the first of...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Best Halloween Sequels Are Finally on a Major Streaming Service

It's a brand new month, which means there's plenty of new content on all of your favorite streaming services. Amazon Prime got a slew of new movies this week, including some fan-favorite horror movies. Halloween season may be over, but fans who like to keep the party going will be delighted to know that two of the best Halloween sequels are now streaming on Amazon Prime. As of December 1st, you can stream both Halloween II and Halloween III: Season of the Witch.
MOVIES
nintendoeverything.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl reveals free costumes DLC in new trailer

IGN has gone live with a new trailer that reveals new costumes coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The best part? It’ll all be free. For those that need a refresher on Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, read the following overview:. Brawl it out as your favorite Nickelodeon characters in bombastic platform battles!...
VIDEO GAMES
rue-morgue.com

“Scream” Legacy Cast Posters Revealed

Fans are getting a fresh look at the returning cast members featured in the upcoming SCREAM, the fifth franchise entry from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group. The character posters depict Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as Dewey Riley, and (of course) Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. “Twenty-five...
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For RUN & GUN Starring Richard Kind

Tags: Alison Thorton, Angela Sarafyan, Ari Barkan, Ben Milliken, Brad William Henke, Celestino Cornielle, Hudson Yang, Janel Parrish, Mark Dacascos, Michelle Campbell, Rafael Cebrián, Richard Kind, Run & Gun. Check out these official trailer and poster for RUN & GUN. From Paramount, the action-thriller RUN & GUN hits select theaters...
PARAMOUNT, CA
GeekTyrant

Will Poulter Sings in Teaser Trailer for Musical Film THE SCORE

A teaser trailer has been released for the musical film The Score starring Will Poulter (We’re The Millers, Dopesick), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker, Master of None), and Johnny Flynn (Emma., Stardust, The Dig). The film was written and directed by Malachi Smyth (Nocturne). From the producers of Yesterday, the film is described as a "heist musical" about criminals planning a "big score".
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Arseniy Sukhin’s Sci-Fi Thriller “THE SUPERDEEP” Available on VOD & Blu-ray January 4

Los Angeles – Shudder’s THE SUPERDEEP will be available from RLJE Films on January 4, 2022 on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray. Directed by Arseniy Sukhin (Lockout), written by Victor Bondaryuk (Deadly Still), and inspired by true events, THE SUPERDEEP stars Milena Radulovic (The Balkan Line), Nikita Dyuvbanov (Abigail), Kirill Kovbas (Ikariya), Vadim Demchog (Son of a Rich) and Sergey Ivanyuk (Z’olushka).
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For BORREGO Starring Lucy Hale

Tags: Borrego, Jorge A. Jimenez, Leynar Gomez, Lucy Hale, Nicholas Gonzalez. Check out these official poster and trailer for BORREGO. Starring: Lucy Hale, Leynar Gomez, Nicholas Gonzalez, Jorge A. Jimenez, and Olivia Trujillo. Run Time: 102 minutes. Rating: R for violence and language. Genre: Action, Thriller. Synopsis:. Lucy Hale stars...
MOVIES
imdb.com

47 Ronin Sequel Starring Mark Dacascos And Anna Akana Has Started Filming

In 2013, Variety listed "47 Ronin" as one of Hollywood's biggest box office bombs of the year. The film was the last Keanu Reeves vehicle to hit before "John Wick," which birthed a new action franchise and helped bring about a career resurgence for the actor. You might not think of "47 Ronin" as a franchise in the way of "John Wick" or "The Matrix," both of which have four-quels starring Reeves in the pipeline. However, "47 Ronin" does have a sequel on the way, headlined by one of Reeves' co-stars from "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum."
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive new trailer and poster for terrifying Texas-set shocker “HURT”

Horrific entertainment leads to true pain in the movie releasing this week. Gravitas Ventures releases HURT to select theaters, as well as North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, on Friday, December 10. Directed by Sonny Mallhi (2015’s ANGUISH, and a producer on Bryan Bertino’s THE STRANGERS, THE MONSTER and THE DARK AND THE WICKED) from a script he wrote with Solomon Gray, it stars Emily van Raay, Andrew Creer, Stephanie Moran, Bradley Hamilton, Michelle Treacy and Natalie Olivia Clarke. The synopsis: “A soldier reunites with his wife to take in the attractions at their favorite Halloween spot: the ‘Haunted Hayride.’ But when real terror follows them home, they must fight for their lives…or become the next attraction.” See our review of HURT here.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

The Matrix Resurrections Trailer 2 Released

Get ready to enter the Matrix… again… and again. Staying on the course of the reboot trend, Warner Bros. has another trailer for the fourth Matrix film. Check out The Matrix Resurrections trailer 2 from Warner Bros. Pictures. “Remember What Is Real”. In “The Matrix Resurrections,” return to a world...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive trailer: “Post-pandemic” horror movie “OLD STRANGERS”

Coming out of isolation doesn’t end the tension in the film debuting in January. Gravitas Ventures will release OLD STRANGERS on digital platforms January 11. Written and directed by Nick Gregorio, it stars Madeleine Humphries, Colton Eschief Mastro and Ted Evans. The synopsis: “Three friends reconnect in a secluded mountain town after a long quarantine. Sarah [Humphries], Michael [Evans] and Danny [Mastro] try to rekindle the spark of their youth, only to be confronted with the harsh realities of their relationships. Just beyond their reunion, in the deep woods, there is something otherworldly growing and feeding on their pain.”
MOVIES
Polygon

What The Oracle turned out to be in the original Matrix movies

Of all the characters seen throughout the original Matrix trilogy, few are as intriguing and consequential to the universe of the films than that of the Oracle. Played by Gloria Foster (and then Mary Alice in the third film, following Foster’s death), the Oracle was introduced as a mentor figure of sorts to Morpheus, and an ally in the human resistance’s ongoing war against the machines. She went on to play a pivotal role in Neo’s personal arc in The Matrix, and through the cataclysmic events of The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.
MOVIES

