Mineral County, WV

Mineral County COVID numbers take a jump. Here's why

By Liz Beavers, Mineral Daily News-Tribune
 2 days ago
KEYSER - Active COVID cases have taken a jump again in Mineral County; increasing by 48 within the past four days.

As of Monday, there were 146 current cases in the county. Thursday the number was only 98.

In addition, the Mineral County Health Department Monday confirmed four more COVID-related deaths, although two actually occurred in October.

The recent deaths included one 64-year-old male and one 82-year-old male, and the two that occurred in October but were just now reported to the health department by the state included a 74-year-old female and a 78-year-old male.

That brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in Mineral County to 127 since the pandemic started.

Monday’s statistics represented a sharp upswing in COVID cases, with the numbers being just below 100 since mid-November.

Health department administrator A.Jay Root said it would be his “educated guess” that the upswing stems from family and friends getting together over Thanksgiving.

“We’ve seen it at other holidays,” he said, noting that last year’s “nightmare month of November” came on the heels of get-togethers at Halloween.

“I would say we’ll see another upswing in January after Christmas,” he said.

As for the deaths attributed to COVID-related issues, Root says the majority were unvaccinated. Mineral County’s record for vaccinations is below the state as a whole.

“We are anywhere from 10-15% lower than the state percentage,” he said.

“These increases in cases are going to continue to happen if we don’t get vaccinated.”

An increase in cases this fall could be attributed to the arrival of the Delta variant of the virus.

In October, Mineral County’s numbers reached as high as 261. In September, however, when the Delta variant was at its peak in Mineral County, the number of active COVID cases had reached as high as 597.

Although the latest variant, Omicron, has been reported in 17 states thus far, it has not yet affected this area.

The Mineral County Health Department continues to offer free COVID testing on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Church McKee Arts Center, although this past Monday’s testing was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances with the testing company.

The health department also continues to offer COVID vaccines for ages 5 and above and booster shots for ages 18 and above.

For more information on the testing and/or vaccines, or to set up an appointment, call the health department at 304-788-1321.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.

Comments / 1

