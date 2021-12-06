ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pennsylvania hunter, 11, gets first buck with help from dad's custom-made system

By WJAC STAFF
krcgtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — An 11-year-old Pennsylvania hunter is celebrating after getting his first buck Sunday with a little help from a custom-made system his dad put...

krcgtv.com

Comments / 1

Related
Miami Herald

‘I was terrified.’ Hunter shoots deer, watches as bears pounce on it in Pennsylvania

A moment of triumph turned frightening for one Pennsylvania hunter, when she downed her first deer and watched as a group of bears surrounded it and started eating. It happened Sunday, Nov. 28, when Jordan Zabinski was hunting with her husband, Mark Zabinski, in the La Jose area, about 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. He was on his way with a truck to pick up her deer when the bears showed up.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Indiana State
Science 2.0

A Hunter Shot A Buck, Which Turned Out To Be A Doe With Antlers. Here's How

In 2021, there remains some confusion about the distinction between biological sex and gender. The fossil record only shows males and females, it does not show how those people, or even precursors of modern humans, felt about themselves. And fossil records only show what can actually be fossilized. Which is often just skeletal.
ANIMALS
WTAJ

11-year-old gets his first buck and the post goes viral

HOME, INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For any hunter, getting their first buck is an experience they’ll always remember. For 11-year-old Lucas McCormick, bagging his buck was all smiles and a moment that is now spreading joy around the world. “He’s amazed by the views,” Kayla McCormick, Lucas’s mom said. On the first week of […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cerebral Palsy
echo-pilot.com

Hunters find monster-size antlers during rifle deer season

With Pennsylvania’s two-week rifle season coming to a close, many hunters have found trophy deer across the commonwealth. Over the past two weeks, sportsmen and sportswomen have been keeping taxidermists and butchers busy with their bucks of a lifetime. Here are just a few of the many success stories.
LIFESTYLE
Outdoor Life

West Virginia Deer Hunter Arrows 200-Inch Buck That’s Almost a State Record

The rain and wind was howling, when Josh Carter, 29, checked his remote cellphone trail camera Halloween morning for pictures to see if any deer had come near his treestand. It was 5:30 a.m. and Carter was a bit dubious about heading out to bowhunt in such poor weather…until he looked at two remote camera photos of a massive buck he’d never seen. He gathered gear and headed to the woods, climbing up into a fixed-position treestand about 8 a.m. The stand has been a productive spot on an oak ridge flat. Carter had not hunted it this season, but his father-in-law, Brad Butcher, arrowed a 10-pointer there in 2020.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rescued deer has new look, hunters ask if buck can be shot

A mule deer that was rescued in mid-October after its head and antlers became ensnared in string has a new lease on life and a sporty new appearance. “Remember the mule deer that got tangled in some string a couple weeks ago? Well, look at him now with his all-new bling (GPS collar),” the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wrote Friday on Facebook. “Check out this wildlife before and after!”
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
realtree.com

Panicked First-Time Hunter Watches as 4 Bears Descend on Her Buck

A Pennsylvania woman was thrilled to take her first deer, only to watch in horror as four black bears descended upon it. According to CBS 42, Jordan Zabinski went hunting for the first time over Thanksgiving weekend and shot her first buck, but right after she knocked it down, she heard crunching nearby. She thought it was another deer, but to her shock, four bears appeared.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Giant New Jersey 16-point Buck Shot By Bowhunter

Lee Duarte never knew about the deer until six days before he killed it. Lee Duarte woke up on Oct. 2 and checked his cellular camera as soon as he got out of bed. To his surprise, a giant buck had walked in front of his camera in the middle of the night.
ANIMALS
carolinasportsman.com

Burnsville hunter takes down Mitchell County moose-like buck

Steve Woody of Burnsville, N.C. killed a 15-point Mitchell County moose-like buck on Nov. 23, 2021. The deer’s antlers were palmated to appear much like those of a moose. Woody shot the buck from 100 yards away, and he was leaving the woods when he shot it. “I sat all...
BURNSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy