How to Watch Mosconi Cup 2021 Live Stream Online 9 ball pool

Sydney [Australia], December 7 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the upcoming Women's Ashes after suffering a stress fracture to her right foot.In an official release, Australian Team Doctor, Pip Inge said: "Sophie sustained a stress fracture to her right foot during the last week of the WBBL. She is currently offloading in a moon boot and a return to play plan has been developed in conjunction with Cricket Victoria and Cricket Australia medical staff. ""Sophie's focus now shifts to her rehabilitation plan which means she'll be unavailable for any upcoming domestic matches as well as the Ashes in January. At this stage we are aiming to have Sophie available for the ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand in March," he added. A squad for both the Ashes and World Cup will be announced in due course. (ANI)

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO