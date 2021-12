As the film business barrels towards awards nominations yet again, it’s time to start — or continue — watching the large number of entries to the best international feature category of the Academy Awards. Fast, because there are 93 of them. They are of such wildly varying quality it’s disorientating and practically eye-boiling to watch them side by side. Yet this category has become as much a staple of the season as Miracle On 34th Street, a dusty corner of the awards race invigorated by the new broom of the streaming services and the multiple victories of Parasite in 2020.

