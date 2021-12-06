ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

The Sweetest Things ‘DWTS’ Couple Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson Have Said About Their Marriage

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xdJrT_0dFXWbCh00

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson are lucky in love! The couple met when they were partnered together on season 20 of Dancing With the Stars. Their obvious chemistry translated both inside and outside the ballroom. After getting married in July 2016, the couple have had nothing but blissful things to say about their relationship.

The Shark Tank star felt an instant connection when he began dancing with Kym in 2015. The pair earned sixth place on Dancing With the Stars and continued to see each other after their elimination. Robert made it clear that the connection between them was genuine from the start.

“I don’t do anything for publicity,” Robert told People in March 2015. “From the moment I met her, I love hanging out with her. We are having a great time.”

Robert was married once before to Diane Plese in 1990. The Croatian businessman and the optometrist welcomed three children together: Caprice, Skye and Brendan. They legally separated in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in 2016. That same year, Robert popped the question to Kym and the couple announced their engagement to the world.

“I didn’t even really see the full beauty of the ring because he could have given me anything, I was just so happy that he proposed to me,” the two-time Dancing With the Stars champion told Us Weekly in February 2016. “But then today, I haven’t been able to stop looking at it.”

Kym and Robert were married in a stunning Los Angeles ceremony in front of their closest friends and family in July 2016. Several Dancing With the Stars alumni including Donny Osmond, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass attended the nuptials. The Australian beauty looked beyond gorgeous in a Monique Lhuillier gown and was over the moon about saying, “I do.”

“I’m just so happy to be going through life with Robert,” Kym told People at the time. “He’s the most incredible person.”

In 2017, Robert and Kym announced that they were expecting twins after turning to IVF. They welcomed their son, Hudson, and daughter Haven in April 2018. In an adorable Instagram post, Kym shared that the couple were “so in love” with their new arrivals. Robert was equally as excited to be a father again.

“Welcome to the world Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec-it’s great out here!” the proud dad wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the newborns. “May you always know love, peace, and grace in your lives. May your dreams have no bounds and your spirit be strong.”

Scroll to see Kym and Robert’s sweetest quotes about their marriage.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Jenna Johnson Hopes Husband Val Chmerkovskiy Doesn't Leave DWTS: 'He's So Good at Dancing'

Val Chmerkovskiy said that he will "probably" be leaving the Dancing With the Stars ballroom for good, but his wife is hoping he'll stick around!. Ahead of Monday night's DWTS finale, Jenna Johnson — who is vying for her chance at the mirrorball trophy with partner JoJo Siwa — told Entertainment Tonight that if it was up to her, Chmerkovskiy, 35, would return for future seasons.
MUSIC
Popculture

Julianne Hough Spotted Kissing Model Following Brooks Laich Divorce

Julianne Hough is moving on with model Charlie Wilson amid her divorce from estranged husband Brooks Laich. The Dancing With the Stars alum was spotted kissing her new flame while picking up takeout in Los Angeles Friday, packing on the PDA with a hug and smooch before putting on their masks to grab their order.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tyra Banks Not Returning To 'Dancing With the Stars' Next Season?

Will Tyra Banks' tenure as host of "Dancing With the Stars" come to an end this season?. According to a source who talked to The Sun, the controversial presenter might leave the show next season. As the show's ratings continue to fall since last season, management are apparently seeking for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Fatone
Person
Donny Osmond
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Monique Lhuillier
Person
Robert Herjavec
E! News

Julia Roberts' Husband Danny Moder Shares Rare Photo of Twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on Their 17th Birthday

Watch: Julia Roberts' Twins Phinnaeus & Hazel Turn 17!. These birthday tributes are guaranteed to make you smile. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins just turned 17 years old! And although the Oscar winner and the cinematographer tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they did make a rare exception over the weekend for Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder's birthday. "17 of the Sweetest years of life," Julia, who also shares 14-year-old son Henry Moder with Danny, wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram post alongside a photo of the twins as newborns.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Pic of Her Twins to Celebrate Their 17th Birthday

Julia Roberts is out here celebrating her twins’ 17th birthday with a super-rare throwback pic! Hitting up Instagram over the weekend, the legendary actress wrote, “Seventeen of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂,” along with photos of her kids Hazel and Phinnaeus Moder as bbs. This content is...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwts#Marriages#Us Weekly#Shark Tank#Croatian#Australian
Us Weekly

Most Disastrous ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners Ever!

Problems in the ballroom — and backstage! Dancing With the Stars has featured some incredible partners over the years, but the ABC competition series is also no stranger to fumbles over mismatched pairings. Kim Kardashian competed on the dance series’ 7th season in 2008 alongside her pro partner, Mark Ballas....
TV SHOWS
bravotv.com

Kim and Kroy Biermann Just Shared a Major Update on Their Marriage

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has just hit a major new milestone with her husband, Kroy. The Don’t Be Tardy couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, marking the milestone occasion with “the best little getaway,” as she captured in a series of photos on Instagram. On November 18, Kim took to Instagram...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Nikki Bella Reveals Relationship With Fiance Artem Chigvintsev Was 'Rocky' for a While

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev may be in a good place in their relationship now, but it hasn't always been that way. According to Us Weekly, Bella recently shared that she and her fiancé went through a rough patch. She explained that since they were apart while filming their respective shows, America's Got Talent: Extreme and Dancing With the Stars, their relationship, unfortunately, hit a snag.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Says This Will 'Probably' Be His Last Season on the Show

Dancing With the Stars' 30th season is "probably" the last one for fan-favorite pro Val Chmerkovskiy. After being eliminated alongside partner Olivia Jade Giannulli during Monday's Janet Jackson Night, the longtime competitor on DWTS told Entertainment Tonight he was likely hanging up his pursuit of the Mirrorball Trophy. "I've always...
TV SHOWS
Closer Weekly

Pro Dancer Jenna Johnson Is Earning Big Bucks on ‘DWTS’! See Her Massive Net Worth

Jenna Johnson has remained one of the most popular pro dancers on Dancing with the Stars since she became a member of the troupe in season 18. The five-time U.S. National Latin Champion got her start in the talent show circuit on So You Think You Can Dance. She has since worked her way up to becoming the queen of the ballroom, earning a staggering net worth in the process.
THEATER & DANCE
Closer Weekly

Inside Janet Jackson’s Love Life: All the Men She Has Dated and Married in Her Career

Janet Jackson has had an iconic music career that began in 1976, acting in The Jacksons variety show. The “Escapade” singer has been in the spotlight for her entire life. However, when it comes to her romantic relationships, Janet has remained pretty private over the years. Janet was married three times, welcoming her first child, Eissa, with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana, in 2017.
RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Ron Howard Is Always Gushing About His 4 Kids! Check Out His Sweetest Quotes About Being a Dad

Director Ron Howard is the epitome of a Hollywood success story. Growing up in the spotlight as a child actor on The Andy Griffith Show prepared him for a lifetime of directing blockbuster films. Through all of the fame, his biggest pride in life is raising four children, Bryce Dallas Howard, Paige Howard, Jocelyn Howard and Reed Howard with his wife, Cheryl Howard.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy