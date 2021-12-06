ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington state auditor report shows former state employee misappropriated over $300,000

By KIRO 7 News Staff
A fraud report released Monday by the Office of the Washington State Auditor revealed a former state Employment Security Department (ESD) employee misappropriated at least $315,282 in 2020 and also had $121,503 in questionable benefit payments.

The employee was arrested in September after the U.S. Department of Justice released a 20-count indictment based on federal criminal investigations.

“Today’s report shows the serious risks created by gaps in an agency’s internal checks and controls,” said State Auditor Pat McCarthy. “Much of the massive fraud that hit our unemployment system in 2020 was orchestrated by cybercriminals from across the globe, but this case is different. It’s a reminder to every public agency to be vigilant in preventing fraud, whether it is perpetrated by actors on the outside or inside of government.”

The investigation determined no one at ESD reviewed many questionable decisions made by the employee.

Those decisions included using the same address for different people supposedly filing for unemployment benefits, designating online banks or debit cards as the claimant’s payment methods, processing claims for people who were incarcerated and one instance of using a fake Social Security card to verify a claimant’s identity.

The full report can be found here.

