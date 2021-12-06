ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lolo, MT

Crash on Highway 93 south of Lolo snarls traffic

 5 days ago
UPDATE: 2:27 p.m. - Nov. 6, 2021

LOLO - The earlier accident on Highway 93 south of Lolo has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in the area.

Roads stay slick through Tuesday morning

(first report: 1:02 p.m. - Dec. 6, 2021)

Slick roads are causing slow traffic as well as accidents in the Missoula area.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert about a crash that is blocking Highway 93 south of Lolo.

The wreck is causing lane blockage near mile marker 82 between Florence and Lolo.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports all north and southbound lanes are blocked.

Expect slow traffic and delays in the area. Southbound traffic is delayed from the Days Inn in Lolo down to the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is also reporting accidents on I-90 west near mile marker 90 and on I-90 east near mile marker 103.

Click here for the latest road information from the Montana Department of Transportation.

Winter Weather advisories remain in effect until Tuesday morning and roads will be slick at all elevations.

Expect light to moderate snow showers to reduce visibility.

Winter Weather advisories in effect until Tuesday.

