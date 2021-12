Hi, I’m Lola! I’m a playful, sweet 1-year-old, and I’ve been at the VHS for 85 days. I’ve seen lots of other dogs find homes, but visitors pass my kennel by for some reason. I guess I look a little intimidating. Don’t be fooled! I’m a big, goofy cuddle bug. I love to play with other dogs, and I’m great with kids too! I would never turn down a belly rub or a good scratch behind the ears. I want to find a family who loves me for who I am and could give me some exercise every day, whether it’s walking or running on a leash, or playing with other dogs or kids. I’m already spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, so I’m ready to go home. Come visit me at the VHS and maybe I could join your family! $150 adoption fee.

