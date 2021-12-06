ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Pen-side test for bovine respiratory disease may save cattle industry millions, reduce antibiotic use

By Purdue University
Phys.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSous-vide cooking has inspired an idea that took promising technology out of the lab and into the barn. Researchers at Purdue University have successfully developed an on-site bovine respiratory disease test that provides results within an hour. The team of researchers has been steadily advancing the point-of-care technology to...

