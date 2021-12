We're all about a well-deserved moment of self-gifting during the holidays. But Joe Holder offers a whole new way to look at the concept. The trainer and founder of the Ocho system has built his career on helping people prioritize their physical and mental health, reach fitness goals, and become the best versions of themselves so they can in turn be of service to others. And sure, he may know the value of a chic set of organic linens, high-tech accessories, and luxe travel gear (more on that in his Holiday Haul below), but the most profound suggestion he makes is to "invest in your qualitative gifts" this year—those which will serve you for much longer than anything physical.

LIFESTYLE ・ 12 DAYS AGO