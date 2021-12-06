Vote for high school girls basketball player of the week for Week 2

This season, The Daily Memphian is recognizing a high school girls basketball player of the week. But we need your help. Each Monday, we’ll post several candidates from the previous week’s games and we’re asking readers to vote for the winner.



Here are the nominees for Week 2.

Brylee Faith Cherry, Northpoint: Trojans coach Barry Gray is putting a lot of faith in his 5-foot-11 junior standout, and Cherry is responding well to her increased role. She scored 23 points as Northpoint defeated Fayette Academy, 50-38, on Nov. 30 and had 24 as MAHS fell, 54-42, on Dec. 2.

Abbey Harrison, Hernando: One of the best post presences in the area, Harrison had two fine games in victories over Senatobia and Lewisburg. The 6-2 senior had 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in a 59-40 win over Senatobia on Nov. 30, and had 30 points and six steals in a 58-53 victory over the Patriots on Dec. 3.

Samara Jones, Trezevant: Jones was outstanding in leading the Bears to two victories the past week. She scored a team-high 19 points in a 49-5 victory over Sheffield on Nov. 30 and followed with a triple-double on Dec. 4, with 31 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals in a 53-39 win over MLK Prep that improved the Bears to 3-2.

Raven Sims, Tipton-Rosemark: The Rebels’ 5-9 junior point guard is already attracting some good college attention and will probably pick up even more following her performance on Dec. 4. Sims scored 41 points, the most by an area girl this season, while adding nine rebounds and four assists in a 68-15 victory over Kingsbury.

Mallory Taylor, White Station: The Spartans are off to a 5-1 start while getting major contributions from Taylor, who was a Daily Memphian player of the year finalist at Collierville last season before transferring. In the past week, Taylor averaged 15.5 points while leading her team to victories over Ridgeway, Cordova, Houston and Hamilton. Her all-round game came on Nov. 29, when she had 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a 68-15 victory over Ridgeway.

