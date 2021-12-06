ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

Niskayuna High School choral groups caroling throughout community Monday evening

By Sarah Darmanjian
 5 days ago

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Niskayuna students will be caroling at five locations in the community on Monday, December 6. This is the first time in two years the school’s “Caroling for Cash” event is happening.

Niskayuna high schoolers from select choirs Bel Canto Voices and Studio Singers will be singing holiday songs at the Niskayuna Town Hall and Rexford Fire Department from 5:15-5:30 p.m., Iroquois and Van Antwerp Middle Schools from 5:45-6 p.m., and the Union Cafe, 1725 Union Street from 6:30-6:45 p.m.

Before the COVID pandemic students used to stroll through old Niskayuna singing for the annual event. This year’s locations were picked to promote safety, the school district said. Donations raised during the event will benefit the Niskayuna Friends of Music.

