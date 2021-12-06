ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Graphic video shows Vista Ridge student beaten by classmate on campus

By Sean Rice
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0cSu_0dFXUKK200

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a video sent to KRDO by a frustrated Vista Ridge parent, a student is seen being beaten by another classmate while in a defenseless position.

This video is one of many circulating on social media platforms, prompting a shut down of Vista Ridge classes on Monday.

Brittney told KRDO she received a phone call from her son last Thursday. He stated he worried for his safety. Three hours later she got a call saying her son was on the bathroom floor, bleeding.

She outlined that she called a Vista Ridge administrator earlier that day and warned them of her son fearing for his safety. She asked, "Is this going to be handled? Is my son going to be safe?" Three hours later, she received the call every parent fears.

Brittney said here son had no desire to fight or engage with his aggressors.

"He specifically said I can't fight. He said, I am not in a position to be doing that. I can't be getting into any trouble. You know I don't want any problems and the one kid you can see just starts whaling on him," Brittney said.

An email sent to parents and guardians of Vista Ridge High School students on Friday explained a recent spike in "assaultive behavior" on campus, according to a District 49 spokesperson.

Now, VRHS will temporarily restrict the use of cell phones and personal devices during the school day unless otherwise directed by school staff. According to administrators, cell phones must be kept in pockets or in personal belongings and cannot be visible or in use during the school day.

Brittney says this is not an adequate response. She told KRDO what she would do instead.

"The phones aren't the problem. The kids are the problem." she said. "Slapping them on the hand and giving them an extended little vacation from school for a few days, that's not solving the problem. These kids should be expelled. There should be a no tolerance, no bullying when it comes to fighting."

According to the email, VRHS administrators are identifying individual students and contacting their parents. From there, administrators will determine the "appropriate next steps for students, who are subject to both school and law enforcement consequences."

The email ended in thanking students who came forward to report the incidents and telling parents the "safety of students, families, and staff on our campus is non-negotiable."

All classes at Vista Ridge will resume normal operations. They will be adding additional security through winter break at Vista Ridge High School.

The post Graphic video shows Vista Ridge student beaten by classmate on campus appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 59

ProudMommaof4
4d ago

A lot of you think it's funny and make jokes, God forbid if it happens to 1 of your own. If kids are acting like this in school, then something is wrong at home.

Reply(1)
18
Shane Fields
4d ago

The only reason that the school wants to restrict cell phones is to restrict video evidence. Of all the things that need to be done about bullying, restricting cell phones is about the least effective.

Reply
12
Stand right Here
5d ago

Y'all get on this app and say some of the most racist things I ever seen. You don't even care about the situation anymore...it's just black and white and it's getting pathetic especially from so called adults

Reply(3)
8
 

