If you ever sat down to a vibrantly colored Spanish paella, a Persian dessert, or a French bouillabaisse then you have tasted saffron! It is one of the most precious spices in the world, selling for $500 per ounce. The spice comes from the red colored stigmas (pollen bearing structure of the plant) which is why it is so expensive. It is a labor-intensive crop to grow and harvest. It can take 75,000 blossoms to produce one pound of saffron. The dried stigmas, called threads enhance the taste of seafood, meats, and desserts. Although expensive to buy, the good news is that you can easily grow it yourself!

