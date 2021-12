Wake Forest, nicknamed "The Swiss" by Mark Packer of the Packer and Durham Show on ACC Network, still has the ACC Atlantic Division title in its sights heading into the final week of the regular season. Those Demon Deacons (9-2, 6-1 ACC) will head up to Chestnut Hill to take on Boston College (6-5, 2-5) in what sets up as a tricky game, since Alumni Stadium is an environment that can lull a visiting team to sleep if they aren't careful.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO