Aggies going 'Hollywood' with invite to Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

After a shocking rout of San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference Championship game, Utah State was invited to play in the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

Yes, that's the name of the game scheduled at SoFi Stadium on December 18 against Oregon State.

"We are beyond excited for this team to get the opportunity to play one more game," said USU head coach Blake Anderson. "I am so proud of what our players and staff have accomplished, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate this unbelievable season than by representing the Mountain West as its conference champion in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl."

It was a storybook turnaround for the Aggies. After recording just one victory in 2020, Anderson took over for Gary Andersen in Logan, and finished the regular season with a 9-3 record.

Utah State got tripped up a couple weeks back with a blowout loss to Wyoming, only to regroup quickly against New Mexico, before absolutely destroying the 19th ranked team in the country at a neutral site.

The trip will mark the 15th bowl game appearance for the Aggies, and first since a trip to the 2019 Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl. Utah State will now have played in a bowl game nine out of the last 11 years.

"On behalf of Utah State University, we are thrilled to represent the Mountain West as conference champions against an outstanding opponent in the 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl", said USU Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell. "I'm excited for our student-athletes to experience another bowl game and we look forward to the hospitality of Southern California."