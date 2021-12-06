ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado company aims to unlock riches drilling for ancient water

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 6 days ago

A group of industry veterans says a project could yield...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rockydailynews.com

Colorado company growing sales of heated jackets and camping chairs

Gobi Heat has recorded double-digit-percentage growth annually, even in 2020, and may have found a whole new market with its heated portable chairs. All news and articles are copyrighted to the respective authors and/or News Broadcasters. RockyDailyNews.Com is an independent Online News Aggregator.
COLORADO STATE
rockydailynews.com

Colorado’s Latest Marijuana Recall Issued for Outdoor Harvests From 2020

Colorado regulators have recalled several batches of marijuana harvested in 2020 after discovering potentially unsafe levels of a banned pesticide. According to a health and safety notice from the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, marijuana from Tree Farmers LLC tested positive for imidacloprid, an insecticide banned from use in pot cultivations. Primarily made by Bayer, imidacloprid showed “low human lethality” in a study on accidental pesticide poisonings, but did lead to respiratory failure and reduced consciousness in some cases.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
Local
Colorado Government
KKTV

How to get help paying heating and water bills this winter in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are struggling to stay warm or pay your water bills, help is available to you. 11 News spoke with LEAP, or the low-income energy assistance program in Colorado, which helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter home heating costs. This year, you can now also get help with your water bill as well.
COLORADO STATE
upr.org

Utah tech company aiming to change the way people tip

While tipping may not be the standard in most places, it’s an essential source of income in some industries. Justin Clegg, Founder and CEO of Allset, says the company is “normalizing tipping in otherwise forgotten industries.”. Allset specializes in automating the tipping process, with the hope of encouraging more people...
UTAH STATE
CBS Denver

As FTC Looks Closely At Supply Shortage, Colorado Company Helps Consumers Navigate The Waters

DENVER (CBS4) – Consumers in Colorado and other parts of the country are feeling the effects of supply chain shortages on their wallets. The Federal Trade Commission is ordering large retailers and wholesalers to provide information that will help better understand chain disruptions. (credit: CBS) The orders are being sent to retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Kroger. Other large companies like Procter & Gamble Co., Tyson Foods and Kraft Heinz Co. are also being asked to comply. Companies are asked to detail the main issues disrupting their ability to obtain, transport and distribute products. Mamenta is Denver-based global trade platform that helps brands expand...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
rockydailynews.com

Big water developers want Douglas County’s stimulus funds for projects

Big Colorado water diversion projects itching to get going on long-sought dam and pipeline dreams are rushing to get first in line for thirsty Douglas County’s $68.2 million in federal stimulus money. Drinking water dams and pipelines have joined smaller-scale local water treatment and sewage projects, for totaling $247...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Natural gas company to resume drilling of Pinedale Anticline

PINEDALE — With immediate demand high for domestic energy, PureWest Energy plans to resume its drilling operations in the Pinedale Anticline in the next couple of weeks, using local contractors wherever possible. PureWest is the rebranded name for Ultra Resources, which bought out and accumulated the vast majority of Anticline...
PINEDALE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
BMW BLOG

BMW invests in 3D printing company, aims to use new materials

It seems like BMW’s repeated claims that it will be using new materials in its manufacturing process weren’t just for show. The Bavarian brand recently announced an investment into a 3D printing company that uses new-age materials for the process. Rapid Liquid Print claims to be able to use industry-standard materials, such as soft rubber, silicone and foams, to produce soft, flexible products without retooling or post-processing, via 3D printing, thanks to gel-printing technology.
BUSINESS
CBS Denver

Colorado Water Suppliers Seeing ‘Traditional Patterns’ Change Each Year

DENVER (CBS4) – A drive past Dillon Reservoir this dry fall shows the lake levels low enough to make people wonder. It’s a common mistake. The levels are always dropped by Denver Water ahead of the winter snowpack. (credit: CBS) The deeper parts of the reservoir still hold a lot. The reservoir’s capacity is 250,000 acre feet, the equivalent of a foot of water over an acre, which is about the size of a football field. “Our reservoir storage is about where it usually is this time of year,” said Denver Water spokesman Todd Hartman. Water supply experts are looking longer and things look...
COLORADO STATE
corvallisadvocate.com

Lithium Test Drilling Begins at Ancient McDermitt Caldera

At this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, which ended in mid-November, six car manufacturers and 30 governments. pledged to end sales of gas- and diesel-powered cars by 2040 or by 2035 in “leading markets.” The pledge is not legally binding, but it represents the global trend toward electric vehicle ownership; in its annual Electric Vehicle Outlook for 2021, BloombergNEF predicted that sales of new electric cars would approach 70 million in 2040, compared to less than 5 million in 2020. To that end, the International Energy Agency predicts that demand for lithium will outpace production by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy