Colorado company aims to unlock riches drilling for ancient water

At this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, which ended in mid-November, six car manufacturers and 30 governments. pledged to end sales of gas- and diesel-powered cars by 2040 or by 2035 in “leading markets.” The pledge is not legally binding, but it represents the global trend toward electric vehicle ownership; in its annual Electric Vehicle Outlook for 2021, BloombergNEF predicted that sales of new electric cars would approach 70 million in 2040, compared to less than 5 million in 2020. To that end, the International Energy Agency predicts that demand for lithium will outpace production by 2030.
