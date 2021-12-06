ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fauci encouraged that omicron doesn’t appear to be more severe

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief adviser to the White House on the coronavirus response, says early data appears to show that the omicron variant does not make people more sick, though he cautioned that scientists need more data before they reach any firm conclusions. He said omicron...

