Brooklyn’s Second-Priciest Neighborhood is a Spot You’ve Likely Never Heard of

Visual artist Andi Schmied accessed and documented 25 of the most elite high-rise apartments in Manhattan, by making up an ultra-wealthy persona, plus an assistant and a husband.Between 2016 and 2020, Ms Schmied got to see the views only New York’s most wealthy residents are privy to – some of the most desirable real estate in the country, including apartments in the Time Warner Center, Trump World Tower, Fox Associates’ Madison Square Park Tower, Zaha Hadid’s 520 West 28th Street building, Herzog & de Meuron’s 56 Leonard, and the penthouse’s terrace at Rafael Viñoly’s 277 Fifth, among others.“I came up with...
