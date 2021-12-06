Brooklyn’s Second-Priciest Neighborhood is a Spot You’ve Likely Never Heard of

The number of residential listings for sale in Manhattan has slowly dwindled in 2021, now coming in at CityRealty listings show over 6,614 condos, co-ops, condops, and townhouses for sale. As we close out the month of November and dive headfirst into the holiday season with a wee bit of uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, the number of listings to debut on the market has fallen to an average of 450. We take a look at some of the most noteworthy spreads, one of which is a sun-flooded penthouse in the Chelsea manufacturing-turned-loft building La Fabrique. The West 15th Street co-op made headlines last year as long-time resident Susan Sarandon sold her 7th and 8th floor duplex for $7.9 million in October 2020. She and then-partner Tim Robbins bought the duplex when they were expecting their second child, and she listed the apartment when all three of her children left the nest.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO