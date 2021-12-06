ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Richmond girl

By Daniel Bradley
 2 days ago
RICHMOND — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a missing 14-year-old Richmond girl who was last seen in October.

Indiana State Police said Courtney Tout is 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair with eyes and has a nose piercing.

Trout was last seen at 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Authorities updated the date she was last seen Monday evening; the original alert said Oct. 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.

