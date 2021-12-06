ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian-Pilot

757Teamz boys basketball top 15: King’s Fork stays No. 1, but Menchville leaps ahead, Hampton jumps in

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34pIpu_0dFXRN9G00
George Beale scores for King's Fork during their game against George Washington-Danville at Echols Hall in Norfolk, Va. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

The first week of the boys basketball season saw some upsets. Here’s a look at this week’s rankings. (NOTE: These rankings are based on results reported to The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press):

School, record, previous ranking

1. King’s Fork, 2-0, 1

2. Menchville, 2-0, 4

3. Cape Henry, 2-0, 3

4. Landstown, 2-1, 2

5. Oscar Smith, 1-0, 5

6. Catholic, 2-0, 6

7. Maury, 0-0, 7

8. Norview, 1-0, 11

9. Hampton, 3-0, NR

10. Woodside, 1-1, 8

11. Peninsula Catholic, 4-1, 9

12. Bethel, 3-0, 14

13. Kempsville, 1-0, 15

14. Salem, 1-1, 13

15. Western Branch, 0-1, 10

The next five: Kecoughtan, Jamestown, Tabb, York, Norfolk Collegiate.

Dropped out: Kecoughtan

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

Weekend Sports Review: Heinicke’s hurt, VCU quiets ODU’s big crowd, Admirals get cuddly, two state champs

Catching you up on a heartbreaking and heart-stopping (depends who you ask) weekend in 757 sports. Oof, that hurts Taylor Heinicke’s otherworldy play over the past month came crashing down to earth on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys crunched the former ODU star in a 27-20 victory at FedEx Field. Before Sunday, Heinicke was accurate and efficient — completing more than 72% of his passes and ...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Oscar Smith star quarterback Ethan Vasko decommits from Old Dominion

Quarterback Ethan Vasko, a day after leading Oscar Smith High to a second consecutive state championship, on Sunday announced he was pulling his commitment to Old Dominion. Vasko, a three-year starter for Oscar Smith, wrote on Twitter that he had “recently been presented with additional opportunities that I believe [are] a better fit for me to achieve my education and career goals.” “I have ...
FOOTBALL
Virginian-Pilot

Old Dominion falters down the stretch, falls to VCU before huge home crowd at Chartway Arena

The fans were there in droves. So were the white shirts. In the end, all that was missing was ample toughness. Vince Williams and Levi Stockard both scored 16 points Saturday and Virginia Commonwealth rode a second-half surge to a 75-66 win over former Colonial Athletic Association rival Old Dominion at Chartway Arena. The victory gave the Rams a 53-44 lead in the storied rivalry, including ...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy