7 For All Mankind Marks 21 Years with No. 21 Collaboration

By Liz Warren
 2 days ago
One of the brands that brought premium denim to the forefront of fashion is now further elevating its aesthetic more than two decades later.

In honor of its 21st anniversary, 7 For All Mankind debuted a collaboration with luxury label N°21 led by Alessandro Dell’Acqua that combines its penchant for high-quality denim with the Italian label’s signature luxe look.

With ample draping and a series of voluminous capes, the collection centers on genderless silhouettes—a sartorial movement that’s proving to be less of a trend as an increasing number of denim brands blur the lines between men’s and women’s apparel. According to a September survey conducted by market research firms NPD and CivicScience, two in five U.S. consumers have purchased clothing or footwear outside of their gender , signaling an opportunity for an industry-wide shift in the way companies design and market apparel.

The 7 For All Mankind x No. 21 collection features a mix of denim jackets and jeans that play with proportion, further underscoring its gender-neutral tone. Styles span cropped and oversized wide and straight leg jeans with deconstructed elements, all available in No. 21’s signature blush pink and 7 For All Mankind’s indigo denim color palette. Moments like a sculpted bra top and chiffon-trimmed pencil skirt add feminine flair.

N°21 is known for its classic Italian style that offers a modern take on femininity. “The contrast between the aesthetic of N°21 and the Californian attitude of the 7 For All Mankind brand is, in my opinion, the strength of this partnership which brings together two different worlds in perfect harmony,” said Dell’Acqua, No. 21 founder and creative director. “Functionality, respect for the heritage of the brand and unexpected details are the standout features of the capsule collection.”

Francesca Toninato, 7 For All Mankind’s global CEO, echoed his sentiment, adding that the collaboration celebrated both brands’ greatest strengths.

“It was a perfect match from the very beginning,” Toninato said. “When we met Alesssandro Dell’Acqua, it was an undoubtedly natural fit; uniting the sartorial shapes of N°21 with our denim expertise felt both organic and compelling. Dell’Acqua starting from our versatile and familiar fabric, created something unique, elevated and disruptive that breaks new ground for the future of denim.”

In 2020, 7 For All Mankind committed to more aggressive sustainability standards through Sustainable for All Mankind, a platform that provides transparency into its sustainability practices and lays out the company’s goals for reducing its impact. Goals include verifying that 80 percent of product will have sustainable properties through measurable indexes by 2023, prioritizing organic and recycled materials, adopting innovative manufacturing methods, ensuring the ethical treatment of workers and reducing its in-house footprint. This latest collection follows through on those goals, as all products are made with BCI and organic cotton.

Shot by photographer Robin Gallegue and arranged by stylist Elodie David-Touboul, the accompanying campaign features androgynous models outfitted in the capsule’s key pieces. The collection will be available in stores and online worldwide beginning Dec. 3, with prices ranging from $90-$448 and sizes from 24-34 and XS-XXL.

#7 For All Mankind#Organic Cotton#Straight Leg Jeans#Italian#Npd#Civicscience#Californian#Dell
