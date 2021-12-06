ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

IIROC Trading Halt - AUC

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Goldplay Mining Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: AUC

All Issues: Yes

Reason: At the Request of the Company Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 2:08 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

General American Investors Company Announces: Actions Taken By The Board Of Directors

The Board of Directors of General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company whose common and preferred shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols - GAM and GAM Pr B, respectively), renewed authorization for the repurchase of 604,687 outstanding shares of 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B when the shares are trading at a market price below the liquidation preference of $25 per share. This is a renewal of the repurchase program originally authorized by the Board of Directors on December 10, 2008 for 1 million shares of Preferred Stock. To date, a total of 395,313 shares of Preferred Stock have been repurchased and retired. This program is separate from and in addition to the common stock repurchase program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing December 13, 2021

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: GTACU) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing December 13, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's upsized initial public offering of 20,000,000 units, which included 2,500,000 units issued upon the exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "GTAC" and "GTACW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "GTACU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited Announces Pricing Of $90,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "IGTAU". Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and one right to receive one-tenth of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "IGTA", "IGTAW", and "IGTAR" respectively.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ibex Board Of Directors Approves Share Repurchase Plan

WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBEX Limited (Nasdaq: IBEX) (the "Company") today announces that its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to US$20 million of the Company's common stock. "This announcement demonstrates our confidence in IBEX's business and underlying intrinsic value," said Bob Dechant, Chief...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Halt#Vancouver#Cnw#Goldplay Mining Inc#Auc
TheStreet

OpGen Announces Results Of Special Meeting Of Stockholders

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, "OpGen" or the "Company"), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, today announced that stockholders have approved the two proposals voted on at the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders held on December 8, 2021.
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

DCG's Foundry launches marketplace to sell bitcoin mining machines

DCG subsidiary Foundry has launched a dedicated platform to sell bitcoin mining machines. The platform, named FoundryX, aims to serve mid-to-large-sized miners. Foundry Digital, a mining subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG), has launched a dedicated marketplace to sell bitcoin mining machines. The FoundryX platform will let users...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Vancouver, CA
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 1.64% to $1,068.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $174.53 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Covalon Announces Conference Call To Discuss Fourth Quarter And Year End Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, will release its Q4 and year end Fiscal 2021 financial results on Monday, December 13, 2021 before markets open. A conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021 at 9:00am EST. To participate in the conference call, please dial:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Flowserve Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share

Flowserve Corporation, (FLS) - Get Flowserve Corporation Report, a leading provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the company's outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Nuvei Reaffirms Financial Outlook For Full Year 2021 And Long-Term Growth Targets

MONTREAL, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today reaffirmed the financial outlook it disclosed on November 9, 2021 for full year 2021 and reiterated its long-term growth targets for total volume, revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin also disclosed on that date.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Oil-Dri Board Of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividends

CHICAGO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) - Get Oil-Dri Corporation of America Report today declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.27 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.2025 per share of the Company's Class B Stock. The dividends...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Aziyo Biologics Announces Closing Of $14.0 Million Private Placement

SILVER SPRING, Md., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (the "Company"), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced the closing of the previously announced private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $14.0 million, before deducting offering expenses. The PIPE financing was led by a fund affiliated with Birchview Capital, with participation from existing investors including funds affiliated with Deerfield Management Company and HighCape Capital.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Patria Investments Announces Launch Of Growth Equity Strategy And Agreement To Partner With Kamaroopin

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria Investments ("Patria") (PAX) , a global alternative asset manager, announced today the launch of a new Growth Equity strategy, anchored by Kamaroopin, a private markets investment group previously affiliated with Tarpon Investments and led by Pedro Faria. The partnership is structured in two stages, first establishing a minority stake during a joint fundraising campaign, and then a full business combination contingent on fundraising success and certain other requirements.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Crown Castle Releases 2020 ESG Report

HOUSTON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) - Get Crown Castle International Corp Report ("Crown Castle" or "Company") announced today the release of its 2020 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report. This year's report highlights Crown Castle's commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility, with information and progress on the Company's carbon neutral goal announced earlier this quarter, an expanded workforce diversity disclosure, a new diverse supplier spending goal, and details on the strength and diversity of the Company's Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.37% higher to $283.40 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $214.09 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Pyxus International Announces ESG Framework

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced the framework of its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which builds off of the Company's legacy of sustainable agricultural production. With a focus on advancing progress on key global issues such as climate change, farmer prosperity and human rights, the Company is working across its operations and supply chain to enhance the sustainability of the business and deliver value to its stakeholders.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

NEXE Innovations To Present At The Plant Based World Conference & Expo In NYC

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), (TSXV: NEXE) (OTC Markets: NEXNF) (Frankfurt: NX5), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that NEXE Innovations will present at the Plant Based World Conference & Expo. The event will be held on December 9th and 10th at the Javits Center in NYC, NY. NEXE Innovations will be present at booth 240.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy