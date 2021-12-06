IIROC Trading Halt - AUC

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 9,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and are expected to begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "IGTAU". Each unit consists of one share of common stock, one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share, and one right to receive one-tenth of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock, warrants, and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "IGTA", "IGTAW", and "IGTAR" respectively.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO