ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Lexington Realty Trust Comments On Land & Buildings' Nominations

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) - Get Lexington Realty Trust Report ("LXP"), a real estate investment trust focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today issued the following statement in response to Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's ("Land & Buildings") announcement of its nomination of two trustee candidates to stand for election to LXP's Board of Trustees (the "Board") at LXP's 2022 annual meeting of shareholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting"):

LXP maintains an ongoing dialogue with the investment community and values constructive input that may advance our goal of enhancing shareholder value. To that end, LXP has been transparent in its discussions with representatives of Land & Buildings as detailed in LXP's letter to shareholders dated October 6, 2021 and has met with Land & Buildings each time it has requested a meeting. The Board and management team intend to continue engaging constructively with all shareholders, including Land & Buildings, and LXP's Nominating and Governance Committee looks forward to reviewing and evaluating Land & Buildings' trustee candidates consistent with its established processes.

The Board recognizes that refreshment is integral to effective corporate governance, and seeks to ensure the right mix of trustees who have the skills, experience and diversity to advance shareholders' interests . The Board comprises seven highly qualified trustees who are committed to acting in the best interest of, and have a track record of delivering significant value for, all shareholders. Since 2015, LXP has added five new independent trustees, each bringing a fresh perspective and valuable experience and expertise. The Board has focused on adding diversity through its refreshment and has recently appointed three independent female trustees, including Elizabeth Noe, a corporate governance expert, in May 2021. We will continue to solicit shareholder feedback as we pursue our ongoing evaluation and refreshment process.

Over the last five years, the LXP management team has successfully executed a strategy to transform LXP into a leading, predominantly single-tenant industrial REIT by divesting non-core assets and recycling capital to pursue disciplined growth opportunities. We have evolved LXP's portfolio composition from 30% industrial in 2015 to 95% i as of Q3 2021. With our transformation substantially complete, today LXP is poised for enhanced financial performance and significant shareholder returns. In fact, since LXP's portfolio mix has shifted to more than half industrial properties in 2018, we have delivered total shareholder returns ii of 96%, significantly outperforming our single-tenant net lease industrial peer iii returns of 79% and our 2021 proxy competitor and size peer returns of 70% and 28%, respectively. We have also substantially expanded Lexington's NTM AFFO iv multiple from 12.6x at year end 2018 to 22.2x as of December 3, 2021.

The 2022 Annual Meeting has not yet been scheduled and no shareholder action is required at this time.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) - Get Lexington Realty Trust Report is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions, including acquisitions. For more information or to follow LXP on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "may," "plans," "predicts," "will," "will likely result" or similar expressions. Readers should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. In particular, the factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from current expectations, strategies or plans include, among others, those discussed under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" in the periodic reports filed by LXP with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of the periodic reports LXP files with the SEC are available on LXP's website at www.lxp.com. Except as required by law, LXP undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our expectations will be realized.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It In the event that Lands & Buildings files a consent solicitation statement or a proxy statement with the SEC in connection with a solicitation to, among other things, possibly remove trustees of LXP (the "Solicitation"), LXP plans to file a proxy statement or a consent revocation statement, as applicable (each, a "Solicitation Statement"), with the SEC, together with a WHITE proxy card or consent revocation card, as applicable. SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE APPLICABLE SOLICITATION STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT LXP WILL FILE WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders will be able to obtain, free of charge, copies of the Solicitation Statement, any amendments or supplements thereto and any other documents (including the WHITE proxy card or consent revocation card, as applicable) when filed by LXP with the SEC in connection with the Solicitation at the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov) or at LXP's website at www.lxp.com within the investors section.

Certain Information and Where to Find It LXP, its trustees and certain of its executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from shareholders in connection with the Solicitation. Additional information regarding the identity of these potential participants, none of whom owns in excess of one percent (1%) of LXP's shares, and their direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be set forth in the applicable Solicitation Statement and other materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the Solicitation. Information relating to the foregoing can also be found in LXP's definitive proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the "2021 Proxy Statement"), filed with the SEC on April 8, 2021. To the extent holdings of LXP's securities by such potential participants (or the identity of such participants) have changed since the information printed in the 2021 Proxy Statement, such information has been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3 and 4 filed with the SEC. You may obtain free copies of these documents using the sources indicated above.

Contact:Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President, Investor RelationsLexington Realty Trust Phone: (212) 692-7200E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

Media Contact:Andrew Siegel / Lucas PersJoele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer KatcherPhone: (212) 355-4449

i Calculated as a percentage of Gross Book Value ii Total shareholder returns for trailing 3-year period from 12/3/2018-12/3/2021 per SNL iii Net lease industrial peers reflect the average of STAG & MNR. Proxy peer groups reflect the average of the respective peer groups. Competitor peers exclude VER and size peers exclude WRI given the recent acquisitions iv NTM AFFO per SNL

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty is a small player with a solid niche in a booming segment. This industrial real estate investment trust strictly targets six major coastal markets, gateways in the global supply chain. The company has been buying up properties and building its funds from operations steadily all year. You’re reading...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Independence Realty Trust Declares Dividends In Connection With Pending Merger With Steadfast Apartment REIT

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) - Get Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Report ("IRT") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a prorated dividend on IRT common stock, contingent upon the completion of IRT's pending merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. ("STAR") on or before December 31, 2021. The contingent prorated dividend will be payable in cash to IRT stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 15, 2021 (the "record date"), which is the day immediately prior to the anticipated closing date of the merger. If the merger is completed before or after December 16, 2021 (but no later than December 31, 2021), the record date will automatically be changed to be the close of business on the last business day immediately prior to the actual closing date of the merger.
ECONOMY
rebusinessonline.com

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 165,759 SF Office Building in Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of 101 Yorkshire Blvd., a 165,759-square-foot office property located in Lexington. The sales price was $11.5 million. Joseph DiSalvo, Alexander Nulf and Gus Poulos of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an undisclosed private investor, in the deal. John Mundell...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Llc#Lxp#Board Of Trustees#Governance Committee#Corporat
etfdailynews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Truist

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.
STOCKS
TheStreet

General American Investors Company Announces: Actions Taken By The Board Of Directors

The Board of Directors of General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company whose common and preferred shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols - GAM and GAM Pr B, respectively), renewed authorization for the repurchase of 604,687 outstanding shares of 5.95% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B when the shares are trading at a market price below the liquidation preference of $25 per share. This is a renewal of the repurchase program originally authorized by the Board of Directors on December 10, 2008 for 1 million shares of Preferred Stock. To date, a total of 395,313 shares of Preferred Stock have been repurchased and retired. This program is separate from and in addition to the common stock repurchase program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $169.8 versus the current price of Digital Realty Trust at $166.09, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
TheStreet

GoGreen Investments Corporation Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants, Commencing December 13, 2021

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGreen Investments Corporation (NYSE:GOGN.U) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing December 13, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "GOGN" and "GOGN.WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOGN.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants. ﻿
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Perchwell Raises $15 Million Series A To Scale Its Real Estate Data And Workflow Platform Nationally

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perchwell, the premier data and workflow platform for the residential real estate industry, today announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Founders Fund. Additional investors in the round include Lux Capital, Matterport, and California Regional MLS, the largest MLS in the United States. Perchwell will use the funds to expand its product and engineering teams, and to drive expansion into geographies beyond its home market of New York City.
MLS
TheStreet

Delaware Investments® Dividend And Income Fund, Inc. Announces Distributions

Today, Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (the "Fund"), a New York Stock Exchange-listed closed-end fund trading under the symbol "DDF," declared a distribution of long-term capital gains of $0.3659 per share. The distribution is inclusive of the Fund's 7.5% monthly distribution per the Fund's managed distribution policy described below. The distribution is payable December 31, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be December 22, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inman.com

6 fresh strategies for building client trust

I found this article and thought you... Would you work with someone you don’t trust to make one of the biggest purchases or sales of your life?. The obvious answer is no, which demonstrates just how crucial trust is for real estate agents. “Building trust with your clients is foundational to a successful client-agent partnership,” says Aviva Kamler, Luxury Marketing Specialist and Real Estate Advisor from Sotheby’s International Realty – San Francisco Brokerage. “Buying or selling a home is a major life decision. It can be stressful, emotionally intense, and physically draining, [which is why] it’s critical to work with an agent who understands your goals and respects your decisions.”
REAL ESTATE
Hampshire Review

West Virginia Land and Home Realty

Lot is adjacent to Short Mountain Wildlife Management Area, 8,000 AC. of public hunting land. Community access road to common area is on right hand boundary of lot, best building site is along Rolling Ridge Road, electric pole on site…bring your camper or build. 2.44 AC. $29,900. WVHS2000820. Keenan Shanholtz,...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces $19.14 Issue Price Of Shares For Year-End Distribution Payable December 22, 2021

Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) - Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Report has determined that $19.14 per share is the issue price for the closed-end fund's year-end distribution to shareholders who have elected to receive all or a portion of the distribution in the form of stock. This price is the mean between the high and low sales prices of the Fund's stock on the New York Stock Exchange on December 8, 2021.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Hope Bancorp Appoints Former EVP & General Counsel Lisa K. Pai To Board Of Directors

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (HOPE) - Get Hope Bancorp, Inc. Report, the holding company of Bank of Hope (the "Bank"), today announced the appointment of Lisa K. Pai to the Board of Directors of the Company and Bank effective immediately. Ms. Pai will serve as a member of the Board Risk Committee. This appointment increases the membership of the Board of Directors from 11 to 12.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp Announces Pricing Of $100 Million Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and will begin trading tomorrow, Thursday, December 9, 2021, under the ticker symbol "WEL.U". Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on NYSE under the symbols "WEL" and "WEL WS," respectively.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Metals Acquisition Corp. Receives Noncompliance Notification From The New York Stock Exchange Due To Failure To Maintain A Minimum Of 300 Public Stockholders On A Continuous Basis

Metals Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: MTAL.U) (the "Company") announced it had received a notification dated December 2, 2021 from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") informing the Company that, because the number of public stockholders is less than 300, the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual (the "Listing Rule"). The Listing Rule requires the Company to maintain a minimum of 300 public stockholders on a continuous basis. The NYSE notification letter specifies that the Company has 45 days (the "Compliance Plan Due Date") to submit a plan that demonstrates how the Company expects to return to compliance with the Listing Rule within 18 months of receipt of the notice. The business plan will be reviewed by the Listings Operations Committee (the "Committee") of the NYSE. The Committee will either accept the plan, at which time the Company will be subject to quarterly monitoring for compliance with this business plan, or the Committee will not accept the business plan and the Company will be subject to suspension and delisting procedures.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
73K+
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy