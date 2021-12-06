Congressional leaders announce Bob Dole to lie in state at US Capitol Rotunda

A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday before being arrested, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag. The 57-year-old man told police he had left the handgun in his bag by accident but the incident is sure to raise alarm over ongoing security breaches, almost a year after the deadly January 6 insurrection. With numerous dignitaries including President Joe Biden due in the Capitol Rotunda for Republican statesman Bob Dole's memorial, the House of Representatives worker was waved through security at the nearby Longworth office block across the road. The breach was noticed and he was detained four minutes after entering. But the delay was not significantly shorter than the typical duration of mass shootings in the United States.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO